Yellow butterflies are easy to see. Their bright color stands out. Even though many are common, most people would not be able to tell you their common names. They belong to the Pieridae Family. So does the non-native Cabbage White. The Falcate Orangetip, one of our earliest native butterflies, is also in this family. Narrow that down further to Subfamily Colidinae.
Ohio has four regular visitors in the shade of yellow. The Clouded Sulphur, Cloudless Sulphur, Orange Sulphur, and the Little Yellow are their names. Some are year-round residents. Some are migrants. Each one is a Sulphur. The name comes from the chemical element with the same name. This bright yellow nonmetal's matching color makes it a perfect title for this butterfly. The rotten egg smell associated with atomic number 16 has nothing to do with it.
The widespread Little Yellow, Pyrisitia lisa, is the smallest Sulphur that you will see here. Its wingspan of less than one and a half inches puts it just above the Eastern-tailed Blue, Spring and Summer Azures, and the Hairstreaks. It is smaller than the Clouded and Orange Sulphurs. They are migrants.
This butterfly has yellow wings with a black border on the forewing apex (area of the wing furthest from the body). The hindwing has one or two small black spots on it. The speckled underside shows when it lands with wings closed. Little Yellows fly close to the ground. They frequent open areas with roadsides, fields, or grassy plains. Caterpillars eat plants in the pea family like partridge pea and senna.
Similar, Clouded Sulphurs and Orange Sulphurs are some of our most abundant Ohio butterflies. Even their caterpillars, mostly green, look alike. Both butterflies are medium in size. Their wingspan varies from about one to two inches. They are on the wing from early spring to late fall. They spend the winter as chrysalides. Their adult life span can last anywhere from three days to three weeks. On average, females lives do not last as long as males.
Color sets them apart. Clouded Sulphur females present in bright yellow and greenish-white. Males are a rich yellow color. Both have a double white spot on their forewing. Males have a solid black border on their wings. Females have spotted black borders on theirs.
Orange Sulphurs appear in shades of lemon yellow to orange. The amount of orange on the dorsal or top wing can vary. Some have orange on the ventral or bottom wing, but this is not always true. Like other members of their family, caterpillars host on plants in the pea family such as vetch, clover, and alfalfa. Both females sometimes have a white form or Alba variant in the summer. It would be easy to confuse this butterfly with the earlier mentioned Cabbage White.
The Cloudless Sulphur is the largest yellow butterfly you are likely to see in southern Ohio. This one is almost as big as a swallowtail. Cloudless Sulphurs appear on the scene later in the year. They migrate from states south of our own. They are most common in the southern United States and Mexico. The host plant is cassia or senna, legumes in the pea family. Their name seemingly comes from their unmarked wings. In comparison to their closely related family members, their wings are not marked or cloudy.
A good way to start learning about butterflies in Ohio is to start with the families. Swallowtails are our largest. Whites and Sulphurs embrace the ones in this article. Hairstreaks and Blues are our little ones. Metalmarks are distinctive but uncommon. Nymphalids or Brushfooted butterflies are the largest group. Monarchs and many others belong here. Then there are the Skippers, looking like a cross between a butterfly and a moth.
When you see a yellow butterfly in action or at rest, perhaps now you will know that it is a Sulphur. Even if you cannot determine which one, narrowing it down to its family will put you a step ahead of the rest. The Southern Dogface, Sleepy Orange, and Dainty Sulphur are rarer sightings in the Sulphur family. They do occur in Ohio, just not as often.
