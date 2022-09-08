Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Yellow butterflies are easy to see. Their bright color stands out. Even though many are common, most people would not be able to tell you their common names. They belong to the Pieridae Family. So does the non-native Cabbage White. The Falcate Orangetip, one of our earliest native butterflies, is also in this family. Narrow that down further to Subfamily Colidinae.

Ohio has four regular visitors in the shade of yellow. The Clouded Sulphur, Cloudless Sulphur, Orange Sulphur, and the Little Yellow are their names. Some are year-round residents. Some are migrants. Each one is a Sulphur. The name comes from the chemical element with the same name. This bright yellow nonmetal's matching color makes it a perfect title for this butterfly. The rotten egg smell associated with atomic number 16 has nothing to do with it.

NN40 - Little Yellow Butterfly

Little Yellow butterfly, a common butterfly in our state.
NN40 - Backlit Little Yellow Butterfly

Backlit Little Yellow butterfly showing black border on the edge of the wings

