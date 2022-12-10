William Weinrich column head

This poem was written in 2012 for the Christmas program at Bethel Church.

This story you are about to hear took place way back in the earlier days when farmers had no tractors. Instead, they worked with horses and mules. It is about a farm couple who lived on a farm and worked hard raising corn and hay to feed the livestock. They made their money by selling cream, eggs, wool from the sheep and sometimes fattened hogs.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments