Hardin

This is part seven of a series about my friend, Jerry, who departed from this world at age sixty-eight after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Jerry endured repeated biopsies, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and experimental trials, but the cancer continued to metastasize to his bones, back, shoulder, neck, sternum, and both femurs and to who knows where. The cancer and treatments left Jerry as weak as a kitten and his balance poor. Excruciating pain is typically associated with bone cancer, nevertheless Jerry didn’t complain much and he never gave up.

One day Jerry called and told me about standing in his front yard, looking up toward the sky, losing his balance and falling backwards into the bushes. To make things worse, he was too weak to get back up by himself. Nevertheless, he insisted on helping his son, Joel, build an extension on Joel’s garage. And yep, you guessed it, off the ladder Jerry flew. Jerry’s family considered him “stubborn”; I preferred to describe Jerry as “strong-willed”, but there is a fine line between the two.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments