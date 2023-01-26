Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

European cuckoo birds inspired the creation of cuckoo clocks. These wooden wonders appealed to me in shops in Austria and Switzerland in my younger days. They mimicked their real-life counterparts with the sounds that they made on the hour.

Years later when my family traveled to Sugarcreek, Ohio, we saw the world's largest cuckoo clock in action there. The Amish in Holmes County know how to get someone's attention.


