This being Black History Month here is an insight of race relations in 1885 in Pike County and state of Ohio law.
This was the colored school on Carrs Run and is now the Liberty AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church according to the 1912 map. I took the picture on Nov 23, 2006.
When you travel on Carrs Run, you may wonder why the road goes around to the right of the church. Originally the road went between the school and the church, as shown on an older map. I expect the road was moved after the church acquired the school for the safety of those going between the church and the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.