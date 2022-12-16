Hardin

This is part two of a two-part series about Jun and his wife, Pat. Allow me to recapitulate for those who missed part one, “Where are the Heroes now?” Jun enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with end-stage cancer. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired Post Master. He was soft-spoken, gentle and tender to the needs and hopes of others. Pat recounted, “He was always doing something for somebody, but you’d never know it.” Pat’s comment reminds me of the exhortation of Christ Jesus; “Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men to be seen by them. Otherwise, you have no reward from your Father in heaven. Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men,” (Matthew 6:1-2).

The following quote about heroism reminds me of Jun, “To live well in the quiet routine of life; to fill a little space because God wills it; to go on cheerfully with a petty round of little duties and little avocations; to smile for the joys of others when the heart is aching—who does this, his works will follow him. He is one of God’s heroes,” (Frederick William Farrar, 1831-1903).


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments