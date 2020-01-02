Back in the early 1950's, my three sisters and I along with mother and dad lived on a 247-acre farm on Route 335 near Omega.
Dad made a living farming the Scioto River bottom ground, and he also kept a herd of dairy cows to help pay the bills. The milk truck came every other day to pick up the milk. We kept our milk in a milk cooler in 10-gallon milk cans.
So, getting back to my story about a certain heifer that came to the farm years ago ... one year, every cow on the farm, but one, had bull calves. Dad told Mom one day, "We need some young cows because all the cows had bull calves, but old Curly and the milk prices are going up." So Dad decided to try to find some young heifers that were going to calve soon.
So he called our neighbor, M.R. "Tuck" Stulley. Tuck had a dairy farm not far from where we lived. He had a cattle truck, and to make a few extra dollars, he hauled livestock to the stockyard in Chillicothe.
One evening, the phone rang, and it was Tuck Stulley on the other end of the telephone line. He called to tell Dad he had found some young cows that were coming with their first calves, and they were for sale. So Dad made arrangements with our neighbor, Tuck Stulley, and off they went the next day to look at these young cows.
When my sisters and I got home from school that evening, there were four young cows standing in the barn lot. They were indeed going to calve very soon. In the group, were two Holsteins, one Jersey and an Ayrshire. We four kids named her Star.
All went well with these four heifers. They made themselves right at home; that is, all but Star, the Ayrshire. She was always getting out of the pasture going somewhere she wasn't supposed to go. Soon this heifer got to where she could open gates, and one day, she let the rest of the cows in the garden. If Mother hadn't seen the cows in the garden and gotten them out, we wouldn't have had a garden that summer.
But the biggest calamity was one fine hot summer day when Star turned the knob on the outhouse door and locked Mother in. She screamed and yelled, and finally one of my sisters heard her yelling and went and opened the door. My sister told Mom, "I swear she is smiling at us." Star, that is.
That evening, Mother told Dad to do something with that heifer. Dad thought it was funny, too, but he agreed something was going to have to be done, but he said to Mom, "She is young, but she will have her calf soon and she will settle down."
All the heifers had their calves in September. You wanted your cows to calf in the fall because school had started and the schools needed milk. It seemed like Star would never have her calf. Days went by and still no calf. Dad said, "Well, all the trouble she has been into, her calf is probably dead inside her." But the heifer was fit as a fiddle.
Days went by and still no calf. Star is getting out of the pasture, running around, aggravating Mother, so Dad decided to put a yoke on her. Let me describe a yoke to you: A yoke looks like a "Y" and you put a strap on the tips and it holds the yoke in place. The cow is supposed to stay in the pasture. Well, finally Dad got her stopped and she stayed in the pasture.
Dad told Mother, "I have finally got her stopped and now maybe she will behave herself." For a few days, this young cow did behave herself and didn't cause any trouble. Dad was pleased, but then, the trouble started again. Star decided she wanted to visit the chicken yard.
I had a young flock of young laying hens which numbered about 30 hens and a rooster. I sold eggs to my neighbors and relatives to earn a little spending money. Somehow, I managed to scrape up enough money to buy feed for them until the pullets started laying eggs and could pay their own way.
Finally, the pullets started laying, and I saved my egg money and put up a chicken lot. Star went through my chicken lot and scattered my hens from the house to the barn.
One morning late in September, Star finally decided to have her calf. So instead of going back in the woods to have her calf, she went down by the hired man's house to have it, which she did with no trouble at all — a fine heifer calf, by the way.
The fellow who worked for Dad lived in a block house across the creek that ran between his house and the milk barn.
So that morning, the hired man came out of his house and saw Star, the heifer, with her new calf. He told me later that he couldn't help but see her because there she stood, calf and heifer, by his yard gate.
The calf was dried off and had already nursed and was running around with plenty of go-power, so the hired man decided to take Star and her calf to the barn lot. This young heifer was very protective with her new calf and decided to fight, so she took after the hired man. He was a young fellow in those days, and with a young cow chasing him, he was really running for all he was worth.
I was going to the school bus that morning and heard the commotion. I guess you could say I had a front-row seat. The hired man never made it to the barn door, but ran through the barn lot and climbed up on the milk house, and there he sat.
He saw me watching the ordeal and yelled at me to get Dad to get that so-and-so heifer so he could get down off the roof. So I ran into the house and told Dad that Star had her calf but had the hired man treed on the milk roof house. Dad went down to the barn to get this heifer and put her and her calf in the barn so the hired man could get down off the roof.
Dad thought he could handle this young heifer, but he joined the hired man on the milk house roof. So here were two young men sitting on the roof yelling at me to come to the barn and help them. So I laid my school books down and ran to the barn and opened a stall so Star and her calf would go in it, which they did.
Dad and the hired man got down off the milk house roof and decided to take Star's calf away from her while she wasn't feeling too good after chasing the hired man and dad and putting them both on the milk house roof.
They decided to break Star to an electric milker. While one of them got the cow's attention, the other one grabbed the calf and put it in a pen. The battle was on again.
When Star saw that her calf was gone, she started raising heck again. She smelled her calf in a pen nearby and tried to jump over the wall to get to her calf, but the wall was just a bit too high; so this crazy heifer went through the wall, splintering boards as she went.
Well, after that episode, Dad didn't have to split kindling for quite a long while. Star wasn't hurt one bit, and finally the two men got a rope around her flanks so she couldn't kick and got the heifer under control.
After a few days, Star finally calmed down and made a good milk cow. Star lived for years and finally died of old age. If I remember right, she was buried on the farm.
I never forgot the escapades this cow had when she was a young growing heifer. But I will admit, she mad a fine milk cow.
This is dedicated to that hired man who could and did climb up on the roof. Who is he?
