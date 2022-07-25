Note: This story by William Weinrich was written in 2015 during Pike County's bicentennial year, which was 50 years after the sesquicentennial. It was published in a series of Pike's Past columns shared by Jim Henry. It is being republished as a series again.
It has been well over 50 years since the sesquicentennial, and I remember it well. The reason I do remember it so well is because I was there and participated in this celebration. I have a good friend who was in it — the legendary Dr. John R. Allen — who is no longer with us.
Doc Allen did a lot for this county and countryside, plus being a veteran of the Armed Forces and being a county commissioner for several years, or should I saw a lot of years.
But right now I will put all seriousness aside and tell you that Doc Allen had a fun side to his personality. And I was around and involved in some of his escapades.
In the fall of October 1965, Pike County had a birthday and a big celebration was planned. I don't know much about the goings on in Waverly, but I do know a fellow by the name of Joe Rhoads who bet me a dollar that I couldn't grow a beard by the first of October. So I took him up on his bet and grew a nice one.
That was in the spring of the year, and I was milking a bunch of cows. We turned the cows out to pasture, and if you know anything about dairy cattle when they get on green grass, they get the squirts.
Picture cows getting milked in a parlor, and they let if fly, especially when you were putting the milkers on a cow. I always said that loose manure was a fertilizer for my beard. In fact, my beard got a beautiful red color to it.
I want to honor a bunch of people who were in the big event. A lot of them have passed on, but I remember them well, and all I have left is the memories of these fine people. So without further ado, here goes ...
In 1965, I was living on Ohio 335 just outside of Waverly. We made a living by farming 247 acres of river bottom ground, plus milking around 30 cows, plus feeding some Holstein steers to sell for freezer beef. I remember it was getting close to fall when Pike County's birthday erupted, and a parade was down at Piketon. I wasn't in that parade and hadn't planned to take part in the celebration. But things change, and they did.
Anyway, there was a big play that was going to be held and I got wind of it from Verlin K. Smith that our 4-H Club was invited to be in it. The story was about the fellow who discovered Pike County but I can't remember his darn fool name.
The native Americans attacked these white men and killed and scalped one of the men. Guess who was scalped? Yours truly.
There were several skits performed showing how Pike County got started. I don't remember who was in the other skits, but I remember being in one with Ralph "Sonnie" Brewster.
I remember one escapade that happened during the show. I don't remember which brother it was, but it was either Earl or Jerry Knight. He played the part of Hewitt the Hermit who lived on Divide Hill in a cave. Hewitt either said his lines or they were recorded and his lips spread. I don't remember. (But we will get to the Dave DuBois part of this event in a little while.) But Hewitt had a burro he led in front of the grandstand. He thanked the audience for coming and told a little about the show. Then he would leave, and the show would start. The skits and the scalping of yours truly followed. I don't remember what else went on.
But I do know before one show Hewitt the Hermit was late for the show and he went to get his burro but couldn't find it. I almost always lead the burro and tied the critter to a post along the race track. That particular evening a certain fellow had moved the burro down the race track where Hewitt couldn't find it. But the burro was found and Hewitt was on his way to the grandstand and made it with a couple of minutes to spare. After Hewitt's part of the show, he tipped his hat and started to leave, but the donkey wouldn't move.
The more Hewitt pulled on the lead rope, the more stubborn the burro got. I forgot to mention that the Knight brothers were wrestlers and as stout as bulls. The one that played Hewitt just picked up the burro and carried it off and down the track.
At the last of the show, the covered wagons rolled in front of the grandstand. Mule teams, a couple of teams of horse and a yoke of cattle also pulled a covered wagon. This play was put on for a solid week. It was held every night just about dusky dark for seven days.
