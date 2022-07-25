Weinrich column head

Note: This story by William Weinrich was written in 2015 during Pike County's bicentennial year, which was 50 years after the sesquicentennial. It was published in a series of Pike's Past columns shared by Jim Henry. It is being republished as a series again. 

It has been well over 50 years since the sesquicentennial, and I remember it well. The reason I do remember it so well is because I was there and participated in this celebration. I have a good friend who was in it — the legendary Dr. John R. Allen — who is no longer with us.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments