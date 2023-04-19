Hardin

Luanna enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with terminal cancer. Luanna and her husband, Henry, are modest, temperate folk. Henry is probably a little more temperate and it is Henry who this story is about.

Henry is a slender, soft-spoken unassuming elderly gentleman with silver grey hair combed straight back. Henry typically dresses casually, usually in a T-shirt and blue jeans. During one of my visits their adult daughter, Janet, shared,” Last year we bought dad a new black suit, a string tie, new cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. He really looks sharp when he dresses up.” I suggested to Henry, “I bet you look like a Texas senator when you get all dressed up.” Henry replied, “I don’t want to look like anything I’m not supposed to look like.”


Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

Load comments