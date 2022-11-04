Holland

Dedicating our heart to God will be our most important decision. Individuals who devote their lives to Christ are aware of what is at stake and embrace the burden of praying for the lost and testifying about God’s love. For those who rarely venture out beyond the safety of the church and spend the majority of their time within the comforts of private isolation, it’s common to forget how far the world has fallen away from the reverential fear of God, especially in the last few years. We should not be surprised as there are several passages that warn us about the culture and even the religious world becoming deceived and drifting away from the faith. As their love grows cold, they lose what identifies them as a follower of Christ.

Some will ask what does the term “falling away” mean and isn’t the world actually progressing into a higher reality? My short answer is there are two kingdoms, God and Satan, and this is the battle between light and darkness and good and evil. God extends His invitation of salvation to all who will believe in Him while Satan works relentlessly to persuade and influence the human race to embrace his wicked agenda and turn away from God. The falling away refers to the general population who has lost respect for what is holy, but it mainly pertains to those who once followed God but when difficulties and challenges overwhelmed them they decided this sanctified lifestyle was too difficult and sadly they abandoned their faith. The world is not becoming more dedicated to the creator, it is becoming more distant and rebellious against Him.


