As chair of the Bristol Village Enrichment Hour Committee, I am delighted when some of the Waverly locals I’ve met in Kroger or the library have told me they faithfully watch the BVTV Enrichment Hour on Thursdays at 7:30 pm.
The objective of the Enrichment Hour is to provide programs that educate or entertain our audience, and if our closed circuit TV can get past our Bristol Village homes into the community, so much the better.
We realize programs do not reach very far into the community, so we always invite community folks to actually come to the Glenn Center to view the programs in person with us. Also, we are always open to suggestions for programs by local talent. Often we recruit programs by our own residents, many of whom have had unique travel and volunteer experiences throughout the world.
So many members of the local community also have expertise and unusual experiences in various areas. We’d love to spotlight them!
Located in the Glenn Center auditorium, the Enrichment Hour has been a Bristol Village tradition probably for more than 50 years, and we have a hard-working committee constantly reaching out to new possible presenters. I often focus on OSU and Columbus-area presenters; Pam Flegal works with the local high school music groups; Joy Renner, a retired Chillicothe music teacher, has a range of resources: former students and musicians; Betsy Hall, Tom Hlasten and Barbara Pettit are pretty diverse in their coverage. We are fortunate to have Bill Dillihay, treasurer, as part of our team. Often we put the baskets out for donations when we pay outside presenters, and Bill takes care of the committee’s financial needs.
We have a number of special programs coming up and would like to invite the
community to join us; all start at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 – Film: Beyond These Walls (Portsmouth Murals)
Feb. 6 – Kim Conley, Director at YMCA, Hurt to Hope
Feb. 14 – Valentines Day, Dessert & Music, Tom Hlasten, Ann Oyer, and Zack Ross
Feb. 20 – Sing-A-Long Love Songs, Len Nasman; Allie Guhl - music
Feb. 27 – Pat Mikelson - Story of her grandparents, founders of "Highlights for Children"
