Many years ago when I worked at Landmark down behind Klinker's Lumber in Waverly, I ran into an old friend of mine Johnny Cremeans. The weather was not the best, and he cut logs for a living. The logwoods were muddy, and nobody was cutting any logs.
Johnny says to me, "Fur is a good price and do you know of a good place to trap?" I said, "I know just the place," and I told him I would get permission to string a trapline along the ditch where I knew there was plenty of muskrats and occasionally a mink would stumble in a trap.
So one Saturday afternoon we took a load of muskrats to Clarksburg. Marvin Mallow was the furbuyer and he graded our rats and told us we had a good bunch of rats.
After he settled up with us, he asked, "Johnny are you coon huntin' this winter?"
Johnny told him when the weather was fit. Marvin says to Johnny, "Why don't you take Killer home with you? He is just getting too fat for his own good. You know he will tree a coon. What do you say?"
Johnny says to me, "Will you hunt with me?" I said, "Yes, I will hunt with you."
So one Saturday night, we took Old Killer down behind the feedmill, and there was corn on both sides of the road clean to the river. We turned Killer loose in the cornfield, and he ran to the edge of the cornfield and there was woods all the way up the river. Old Killer was a pretty fast dog and a silent trailer. That means a dog who is a silent trailer won't bark on a track.
Old Killer was a fast dog and could really carry the mail. But he had one fault. When he treed, he barked one time. ARF! And that was it. Then you had to hunt him up. He would never leave a tree, and most of the time it was a coon. He would wait at the bottom of the tree, and when you got close to where he was laying he would run out and wag his tail and run back to the tree and whine. One of us would shoot the coon out and for some reason Killer knew not to tree a small coon.
Johnny always said, "What if we packed along an ironing board I wonder what size of coon would he tree?" We never did find out.
We hunted Old Killer all winter and we took him home after the coon huntin' season was over.
I imagine Johnny remembers Old Killer like I do. The Good Lord didn't make many dogs like Old Killer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.