Weinrich column head

Many years ago when I worked at Landmark down behind Klinker's Lumber in Waverly, I ran into an old friend of mine Johnny Cremeans. The weather was not the best, and he cut logs for a living. The logwoods were muddy, and nobody was cutting any logs.

Johnny says to me, "Fur is a good price and do you know of a good place to trap?" I said, "I know just the place," and I told him I would get permission to string a trapline along the ditch where I knew there was plenty of muskrats and occasionally a mink would stumble in a trap.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments