Note: This column was written on Feb. 2, 2022 and posted to the News Watchman website on Feb. 3, 2022.
The daughter of a sailor ought to know the adage, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky at morning, sailors take warning."
You can find this weather lore in both the Bible and Shakespeare's writings. If you live where weather systems come from the west, it happens to be fairly dependable.
This sunrise, beautiful to catch and see, transpires when sunlight from clear skies over the horizon shines on the undersides of clouds bearing moisture. Simply put, a high pressure system (good weather) came to town. A storm system may now be moving into the east. Red skies in the morning can indicate high water content in the atmosphere. Rain could be on the way.
Let the rains begin. The entire state is under a Winter Storm Warning. Pike County is bracing for the coming ice storm. By 7:42 a.m. on Wednesday the prediction was light rain. Actual rain started falling after nine o'clock that morning. Three days ago my husband told me that ice was a possibility. Two days ago my father in Tennessee said that it was probable. When people keep telling you the same thing, it ought to get your attention. Their talking made me take a closer look at the coming forecast.
Sure enough by January 31, we were under a Winter Storm Watch. A few inches of snow and perhaps four tenths of an inch of ice changed the next day to the same snow amount with up to three tenths of ice. Now the reduced watch covers a period from Thursday into Friday morning. Our area should plan on heavy mixed precipitation. Up to two inches of snow and ice of two to three tenths of an inch was coming our way.
A potential ice storm could shut everything down for days. Power could go out, and expect tree limbs to fall. Roads won’t be safe to travel. Imagine ice-skating in a car. It just doesn’t work. Walking on ice is an accident waiting to happen. Ice will keep the elderly in and put the more able-bodied on a higher level of caution. In addition, wind chills will drop to near or below zero on Friday night. They will still be there Saturday morning. So much for the 40’s and 50’s we enjoyed the last few days.
The highs in the 40's reminded me of spring. The 50's the next day almost made it feel like summertime. This perspective is not just all in your mind. In winter, arterioles, tiny blood vessels below the skin, restrict in order to conserve body heat. When the temperature drops, sensors in the skin called thermoreceptors detect that change. They then send signals to the hypothalamus, a small part of the brain known as the body's thermostat.
Our bodies maintain a safe body temperature through vasoconstriction or shivering. When blood vessels tighten on the body's outer surface moving warm blood towards the center of the body where our most vital organs reside, this is vasoconstriction. We shiver to create heat. The more times that happens, the better off we will be. We shiver, or our blood vessels constrict less as we get used to the cold. This is acclimation. That is why 50 degrees in winter feels warm when it has been a lot colder for days!
The good news is that things should warm up again next week. Even if February 3, 2022 brings an ice storm to remember to Pike County, it will not stay. No more rain, snow, or ice is in our forecast the week following this event. February may be here with another wintry blast, but it can’t hold back spring’s impending arrival. The next season is coming, right on schedule, on March 20. Regardless of what the groundhog saw, we have seven weeks to go until then.
