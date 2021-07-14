One of the fun thing our staff tackled was the Donkey Basketball game at Eastern High School (the previous one). I believe we lost. I never was good at basketball, but it was even worse trying to get donkeys to go where one wanted them to go. 

Note: This is a continuation of stories about the radio station in previous columns. Hemry worked there in the 1970s and 1980s. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments