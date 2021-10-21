Jenny and Jerry’s love was doomed from the start. Jerry was a motorcycle riding ne’er do well and Jenny’s father hated him and his family.
He forbade her to see Jerry, promising “He’ll be one sorry boy if I ever catch him round you!” Jenny and Jerry however did see each other whenever possible, stealing away for short, secret rendezvous.
As Halloween approached, Jerry was getting more and more insistent that they run away somewhere so they could always be together. Jenny pleaded for him to be patient; their day would come soon enough. This year, the big Halloween party was being held just above Abbott’s Bridge. The bridge over the river was under construction so the road was closed. The perfect place for a party.
As the crowd began to gather, Jenny was apprehensive. What if her father and Jerry both showed up? Her fears were well-founded when just about midnight, sure enough, her father drove up in his old truck. Almost at the same time, she heard the sound of Jerry’s Harley coming up the road.
Jerry pulled up to Jenny, leaned down and kissed her saying, "I had a hard time finding this place. I ain’t never been here before." “I warned you to stay away from my daughter!" her father screamed just as he fired a shotgun blast into the air. "Now I’m gonna end this once and for all!"
He charged toward Jerry who gunned the bike and peeled out in the direction of the river. Jenny went running after him screaming for him to stop. Screaming that the bridge was out! The loud exhaust drowned out Jenny’s scream and just before the bike shot under the steel cable stretched across the road, Jerry grinned at Jenny’s reflection in his mirror.
The rusting cable cut through his neck like a razor and the bike went sailing out over the river for several yards, almost reaching the other side with the headless body still clutching the handlebars in a deathly grip. Jerry’s head spun high into the air before arcing down into the stream below.
Jenny, now running at full speed, she too didn’t see the cable until it was too late. She tried to scream, but her voice was cut off as the cable cut into her chest and throat. With merely a slight whimper, Jenny went sailing off into the darkness and plunged down into the same stream that held her love.
Neither body nor motorcycle was ever recovered. Now, every Halloween at almost exactly midnight, if you stand at the west end of the rebuilt Abbott’s Bridge you can hear the faint rumble of a Harley coming across towards you. But the sound suddenly stops just as it reaches the near side and from the far side the muffled scream of a young girl is as clear as the raging waters below.
"No Jerry! Stop! Please stop!!"
Jerry can be reached at jerry@jerryison.com for any comments or personal stories about the outdoors.
