PORTSMOUTH – Fluor-BWXT (FBP) was named 2022 Large Business of the Year by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce during an awards ceremony held at Shawnee State University. Fluor-BWXT (FBP) has been an influential contributor to several small businesses and organizations throughout Scioto County while completing significant milestones in the cleanup of the Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. “This group is calling 2022 ‘the best one yet’,” incoming Chamber President David Kilroy said. “And looking at all of the accomplishments and contributions they have done, I agree. Which is why they are being named Business of the Year.”

In 2022, FBP completed the most significant milestone in the cleanup of the Portsmouth site – the safe demolition of the X-326 building, one of three massive uranium enrichment process buildings and the first to be torn down. Structural demolition was completed on June 10, 2022, with zero safety incidents; zero exceedances of air or water quality emission standards; 18 months ahead of schedule, and $20 million under budget.


