J.A. “Jim” Scott, former Pike Countian, completed 50 years of service with the Norfolk and Western Railway in January 1952. Born near Omega, Scott started with the railroad as a fireman in 1902 and became an engineer on the Columbus-to-Portsmouth run in 1907, having already received his 40 year pin in 1947. Scott was presented a diamond pin at the Veteran’s meeting in Roanoke, Va. (the headquarters for the railway) on May 23, 1953.
At the time of his retirement, April 8, he was complimented on his record of service. “Your many years of fine cooperation and loyalty are appreciated,” A.S. Tabor, Superintendent of the Scioto Division, told him.
Scott planned to spend the summer in Pike County with his brothers, Clifford and Stanley, and his sister Mrs. Scott, the former Lusetta Hank of Piketon, was to be here also.
William Weinrich adds his memories to this story.
“Jim” Scott was my Great Uncle and I can remember when he was an engineer. My sister and I were very young when the steam engines were still running on the tracks. Once in a while, we would be near the railroad because there was an underpass on the farm where we lived. The N&W ran between our fields and many times at night you would hear that train whistle blowing as the train came through the river valley.
Big “Jim” Scott was what the local people called him. He and his wife, my Great Aunt, we called Aunt Set, never had any children, but when they came to visit the relatives, they treated us as theirs. Incidentally, Big “Jim” and Aunt Set lived in Columbus for years.
My Uncle Jim used to take me fishing when he was on vacation. We had many good times together.
I remember when Uncle Jim took Foxhounds to the Fish and Game farm when I was a young boy. I was lucky enough to get to go with him several times. It was an exciting place at a Foxhound Bench Show. People came from Kentucky, West Virginia and other places. There were several good Foxhounds there from Pike County.
The bench show was held on Saturday night and on early Sunday morning (if I remember correctly), the hounds were turned loose. A letter was painted on both sides of the hounds. That way the judges could keep track of the hounds in the fox chase race. I can still hear those hounds finding the hot track of a red fox. That was music to my ears, but those days are gone forever. No more do they have any Foxhound Bench Shows and Field Trials at the Fish and Game Farm.
Also, steam locomotives were gone from the Scioto Valley by 1959. This is dedicated to all the retired N&W engineers of the valley.
