Back when I was a boy I wasn’t lucky enough to have a brother and there were no boys around the neighborhood to play with, so I had to find my own playmates. I had rabbits, bantam chickens, pet black snakes, crows that could talk, pigeons, and whatever else I could drag in.
We lived on a dairy farm and my dad also farmed the fertile river bottom ground. We milked around thirty cows and sold Grade-A-Milk.
One day a neighbor that lived across the river from us dropped in when I was milking and asked me what I was going to do after I got the milking done. “Nothing,” I said, just unload this load of cow feed. This neighbor boy said “you go ahead and do your milking and I will unload your feed.” I knew this neighbor boy across the river wanted something, so after I got the milking done and the milkers washed, I found out what the boy wanted. This is what he said:
Dad bought a farm incidentally this boy’s dad (same as we did) farmed on the halves. Let me explain this to you readers. When you farmed on the halves, you furnished half of the fertilizer and seed corn. We never owned a farm, just farmed on the halves.
To continue with my story, this boy’s dad had lost his hand in a corn picker accident and didn’t have the use of his right hand. Before this boy’s dad lost his hand, he was a top fiddle player. Back in the early days he and his band played for square dances, social gatherings, and whatever the situation might call for.
I agreed to go and help load the heavy stuff and when we got done, the boy’s dad wanted to pay me. I told him I didn’t want anything; so the boy’s dad said to his son to take Bill out to the barn and let him pick out one of Old Bell’s pups to take home with him. Old Bell was a Beagle hound and a good show dog and had won many prizes in field trials and was a good hunting dog, Old Bell was getting old but her master decided to breed Old Bell one more time and keep some young female pups. This fellow sold these puppies for a lot of money and people were standing in line to buy a puppy. So out to the barn we went to pick out one of Old Bell’s puppies to take home. I picked out a small runt and it was a female. The old saying goes...you pick up a pup by the scruff of its neck and it’s a good one, and if a pup has a knot on his or her head they are very smart pups and will make great hunting dogs.
As I started to leave and go home, the farmer I had helped said to me, “Take that white gander home with you, he likes to hang around the barn.” So I took a string and made a loop and put it around the gander’s neck and set him on the floor of the pickup. By the way, his name is Old John and when you call him to eat his corn, he will come when you call him.
Old John hung around the barn all winter and never caused any trouble at all but that was about to change. Spring had arrived and as usual, about every week or more I had to go to the feed mill and have a load of corn ground for the cows. Of course, you always had to wait your turn. There was a filling station where the feed mill was where you could loaf and drink a bottle of pop. One fellow asked me if I still had Old John. I said “I sure did.” Another fellow asked me if I have ever eaten goose. I said, “No, I hadn’t.” This fellow said for holidays, his mother would have a big gander on the table. Another fellow said you need to get a mate for Old John and I know where one is. He had a pair of white geese and a fox got the gander, so I will make you a deal. I’ll give you my goose to put with Old John if you will fatten up a gander for me for Thanksgiving. Is it a deal? If it is, I’ll bring the goose over this evening after I get my milking done and eat my supper. I said, “I will gladly raise a gander for you for Thanksgiving.”
So that evening, here came Old John’s new wife and she sure was a beauty. Solid white and not a feather out of place. So we turned Penny in the barn lot and I yelled for Old John. He probably wondered why I was calling him at that point and time, but he always came when I called him. So here came Old John, he saw Penny and I reckon a wedding commenced because they left the barn lot and went to the creek that was behind the barn. When I went to the barn to milk the next morning, here was Old John and Penny waiting for their corn which they are soon eating.
A few days later, I heard a noise in the corner of the barn. I didn’t pay any attention to Old John but he kept honking and flapping his wings, so I went to look and see what the situation was. I soon found out what was wrong, Penny had laid an egg and for about 14 days, the nest got full of eggs. Finally, Penny commenced to sit on her eggs. Things were pretty quiet in the corner of the barn but that would change in a few days.
One morning when I went to milk, one of the heifers that was due to calf was missing. We knew she would have her calf soon, so dad went on the hunt for the heifer. The heifer was spooky, just like her mother. The heifer’s mother was one of our best cows, but she was crazy and we had to put kickers on the cow but once in a while, she would throw a fit, but we could tolerate her.
In a while here comes dad with the heifer and her calf. The calf was jumping all over the place. Dad finally got the heifer and her calf in the barn. Old John knew the heifer and her calf were in the barn, and he didn’t like one little bit. I reckon he thought the heifer would hurt Penny and Old John and he was ready to do battle.
Dad grabbed the calf and put it in a pen and proceeded to drive the heifer into another part of the barn where we milked the cows but the heifer heard her calf bawl and she went nuts.
She did the goofiest thing, she jumped over in the calf pen and busted all the sides of the pen. Dad didn’t have to split any kindling wood for quite a while because in those days, we had a wood stove in the kitchen.
The heifer decided she wanted to fight and fight she did. She got dad down on the ground but he was a lot younger in those days. He got up off the ground, but he wasn’t quick enough. Old John nailed Dad in the seat of his pants and wouldn’t let go. When you get pinched by a gander and I will say this, you will remember that pinch for quite a while.
Dad started through the milking parlor running as fast as he could. He was yelling “Get this gander off me.” Old John was still connected to Dad’s rear and white feathers were everywhere. It looked like a young snow had developed. Finally Old John let go of Dad’s rear.
Dad shook his finger at Old John and said, “We will fatten you up and eat you for Christmas.” but we didn’t.
In a few days everything got back to normal because Penny hatched fourteen young goslings and in a couple of days, Old John took his new family to the creek; but every morning the whole family would meet me at the barn for their ration of feed.
The next spring, the young female geese started to lay and Dad decided to swipe a goose egg and fry it in the skillet and see what the egg tasted like. I don’t remember how big of a skillet Dad used but that one goose egg made enough for two people to eat.
Incidentally, goose eggs and duck eggs are good to put in cakes. It improves the flavor. Well, there you have the story of Old John the Gander. I hope the country reader will enjoy this story as much as I enjoyed writing it.
