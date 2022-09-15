This is part two of a series about Tom and Faye. Tom is sixty-eight years old and was admitted to hospice with ALS, “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”. Tom’s gentle, humble spirit causes one to wonder what he has that many of us don’t. Oswald Chambers wrote, “We can’t give to another that which we have found, but we can make them homesick for what we have,” (My Utmost for His Highest). I’ll be the first to admit that Tom makes me homesick for what he has. Over my forty-seven years as a medical and hospice social worker, I’ve observed that some people, like trees, display their splendor most majestically right before their leaves begin to fall.
When I asked Tom what helped him cope, he replied, “Staying humble”. He explained, “I thought I was ten foot tall and bullet proof, that I could move mountains. But God showed me that I’m only about a half inch tall and can only flick rocks.” Despite the total upheaval of their lives Faye proclaimed, “We are more thankful now than ever. We are happier here than anywhere.”
I don’t want you to get the wrong impression. Tom and Faye have their share of challenges. Several weeks ago, Tom and Faye, and especially Faye, were troubled over a personal conflict with a close family member. Tom, attempting to console Faye, suggested; “Faye, you are seeing through a glass dimly, but by and by, you will see more clearly.” Then Tom turned toward me and said, “God’s been showing me that He can make something good come out of everything.” Tom then quoted Romans 8: 28, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” Tom expounded, “But it has to work, like making pickles or sauerkraut. It’s a process and you can’t rush it. It takes time. Some things may not even work out until after you’re gone. Look at the apostle Paul. He’s saved more people since his death, through his epistles (letters), than he did when he was alive.”
Charles Finney (1792 – 1875), American minister and leader of the Second Great Awakening, explained that that the Greek word for patience is “huponome”, which is “Unswerving constancy of intention…perseverance under trials… bearing up under afflictions, privations, crosses, persecutions or discouragements; steadfastness of purpose in spite of obstacles,” (The Principles of Love). And James exhorted the early Christians to “… count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work in you, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing,” (James 1:2-4).
But it’s hard to stay the course when you don’t see immediate results, isn’t it? As a matter of fact, I believe that there are times in our lives that without a spiritual and eternal perspective it’s downright impossible. It was their eternal perspective that sustained the saints that have gone before us (Hebrews, chapter 11 and 12). The author of the Book of Hebrews writes: “These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. For those who say such things, declare plainly that they seek a homeland,” (Hebrews 11: 13-16).
Tom’s suggestion to Faye, that she was “seeing through a glass dimly”, that, “by and by”, she would “see more clearly”, reminds me of the well-known hymn, “In the Sweet by and by,” (Sanford Fillmore Bennett, 1836-1898). Bennett recounts the genesis of the song in his autobiography (Wikipedia): “Mr. Webster, like many musicians, was of an exceedingly nervous and sensitive nature, and subject to periods of depression, in which he looked upon the dark side of all things in life...He came into my place of business, walked down to the stove, and turned his back on me without speaking… Turning to him, I said, “Webster, what is the matter now?” “It’s no matter,” he replied, “It will be all right by and by.” The idea of the hymn came to me like a flash of sunlight, and I replied, “The Sweet By and By!”…Turning to my desk I penned the words of the hymn as fast as I could write. I handed the words to Webster. As he read his eyes kindled, and stepping to the desk he began writing the notes. Taking his violin, he played the melody and then jotted down the notes of the chorus. It was not over thirty minutes from the time I took my pen to write the words before two friends with Webster and myself were singing the hymn.”
“There’s a land that is fairer than day, and by faith we can see it afar, for the Father waits over the way, to prepare us a dwelling place there. In the sweet by and by, we shall meet on that beautiful shore…And our spirit shall sorrow no more…,” (“In the Sweet by and By”).
“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”(Galatians 6:9) “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ, “(Colossians 3:24).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, “Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course” at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
