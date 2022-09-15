Hardin

This is part two of a series about Tom and Faye. Tom is sixty-eight years old and was admitted to hospice with ALS, “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”. Tom’s gentle, humble spirit causes one to wonder what he has that many of us don’t. Oswald Chambers wrote, “We can’t give to another that which we have found, but we can make them homesick for what we have,” (My Utmost for His Highest). I’ll be the first to admit that Tom makes me homesick for what he has. Over my forty-seven years as a medical and hospice social worker, I’ve observed that some people, like trees, display their splendor most majestically right before their leaves begin to fall.

When I asked Tom what helped him cope, he replied, “Staying humble”. He explained, “I thought I was ten foot tall and bullet proof, that I could move mountains. But God showed me that I’m only about a half inch tall and can only flick rocks.” Despite the total upheaval of their lives Faye proclaimed, “We are more thankful now than ever. We are happier here than anywhere.”

