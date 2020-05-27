This is part four of a series about Michael who died at age 62 while on hospice. Michael was an exceptional baseball player, coach, and mentor. But most importantly, Michael was a “man after God’s own heart.” (I Samuel 13:14) His father, Bill, and I have been collaborating over coffee at Bob Evans on Tuesdays to write this series. Bill suggested, “You need to hear from somebody besides me. You need to talk with Bill Newman. I really don’t think you could talk to anybody around here who doesn’t know Bill Newman. He coached American Legion ball for 29 years and umpired. All the coaches around wanted him to umpire their games because he was known to be honest and fair. He is so respected that they had 'Bill Newman Day' in 1983. Mike always said that Bill taught him more about how to conduct himself on and off the field than anyone else. I think Bill took Mike under his wing because he lost his five-year-old son. Bill even named his daughter, Michelle, after Michael.”
I took Bill’s advice and collaborated with both Bills over a cup of coffee, Bill N., Mike’s coach and mentor, and Bill P., Mike’s father. Bill N. immediately credited Bill P., “Bill prepared his son to move to the higher elements of baseball. I didn’t have to teach him much. He was a tremendous team player, a complete ball player. I also umpired, so I got to see local players in real game situations and I looked for the best players for my American Legion team. At 14, Mike played against young men, 18 and 19 years old. Mike thought he was too young to be a starting pitcher. He didn’t think he was ready. But I asked Mike, ‘If you can relieve why don’t you think you can start? I’m going to have you for a long time. You are only 14, and I’m going to keep you until you graduate from high school; and I expect you are going to have a fine career.’ And it was the start of a fine career.”
I wonder if Bill N. saw himself in that young insecure 14-year-old pitcher. You see, in 1942, when Bill N. was only 16 years old, he played semi-professional baseball for Ramey Feed in the “Tri-State League”. Bill recounted, “I played against grown men. A lot of them were ex-professional ballplayers. They were rugged men. Back then companies hired men just to play baseball for them. I asked my coach, ‘Coach are you sure I’m ready?’ He put me in as short stop, and in the first game I let three balls go right through my legs like when you play croquet. It was humiliating. I assumed I wouldn’t be playing in the second game. Then the coach asked me why I wasn’t warming up my arm. I told him, ‘I didn’t think I’d be playing. I had a pretty bad game, didn’t I?’ He told me, ‘Yeah, you stunk! But you were highly nervous.’
"I told him, ‘I sure was!’ He put me back in and I did bad in the second game too. After the game I told the coach, ‘I’m too young. I have a lot to learn before I’m ready.' Then my coach told me, ‘The only way you’re going to learn is by playing the game. I’ve seen you play and I know you’ll get better.’” Bill N’s coach was right because Bill eventually signed with the Cleveland Indians, but his career was cut short because of an injury at the beginning of his first season.
Bill N concluded, “Everyone isn’t going to be an exceptional ball player. Only about one percent of the athletes in our area go to play Division I ball. It all starts with the Man upstairs and it trickles down to us, to what the Good Lord gives us, and then you start with the basics.” We all concurred that a wise parent, like a wise coach, first studies the child, the player, to discover their unique God-given abilities and then encourages and nurtures them in that direction.
Many question their worth and abilities and desperately long for someone to believe in them, to see something in them, to take them under their wing and teach and encourage them. We desperately need more Bills in the world, don’t we?
Everyone, except God, thought that David was too young and too small to go up against Goliath, “But the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (I Samuel 16:7) Or in the words of Bill N, “It all starts with God and trickles down to us”.
“One by one, Jesse’s sons, stood before the prophet. Their father knew a king would soon be found. Each one passed except the last; no one thought to call him. Surely he would never wear the crown. But when others see a shepherd boy God may see a king, even though your life seems filled with ordinary things. In just a moment, He can touch you and everything will change. When others see a shepherd boy God may see a king.” (“Shepherd Boy”, by Ray Boltz)
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com . You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
