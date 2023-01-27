Hardin

Betty enrolled in Hospice with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease when she was eighty-two. Betty was born and raised in Morgan County, Kentucky; “I grew up in a holler. We lived in a one-room log cabin dabbed with mud with a built-on kitchen made out of slabs. We had a fire place but it got really cold in the winter. There were cracks between the boards in the floor that you could see through. Water froze at the side of the bed and Mom once said her hair was frozen. We didn’t have much but mom could squeeze a nickel so hard that the buffalo hollered. Mom broke eggs in water and put a little flour in it and called it ‘egg dumplings.’ Grandma and I used to go fishing in Elk Fork Creek and caught bass and fried them for breakfast. There were mussels and crawdads as big as lobsters that we could have eaten; but no one knew how to cook them. When you live up a holler there’s no communication, so you can’t learn much.”

I suggested to Betty, “You should write a book about your life” and Betty replied: “But I’m not very smart. I only have about a third grade education. I went to a one room school with only six kids in a class. And I never went to school for a full year. I only went for three months during the first grade. One year the teacher just stopped coming, but no one turned her in. I learned the most from my great uncle who taught the eighth grade. He didn’t just teach me out of books, he taught me about life. He taught me how to believe in myself. He told me I could do anything and be anything I wanted to be. He told me, ‘As soon as you say you can’t do something, you won’t be able.’


