It’s the evening of Feb. 27, 2013 in Athens, Ohio. Inside the Convocation Center at Ohio University, the Akron Zips are about to take on the Ohio Bobcats in a basketball game, but it’s a little more than that to one Zips player, a freshman, who just about a year earlier finished his illustrious high school basketball career in the same building and on the same court that he was about to set foot on.
A bit of pressure was nothing new to Jake Kretzer. In fact, he had already endured the adversity and trials that were required to get him to this point, so this was just business as usual. It was time to thrive and that’s exactly what he did.
Kretzer put together a perfect (yes, perfect) performance in front of a large crowd of family and friends who had made the short trip to Athens to support the kid they had watched grow from a young age to performing on one of the larger stages the game had to offer. On this night, Jake turned in a performance that coach Keith Dambrot, who had previously coached many great players, (including one you may have heard of named LeBron James) called one of the best performances he’d ever seen from a freshman.
Indeed it was a good one, as Jake finished the game with 19 points, going 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also added a breakaway dunk that gave his team momentum, and Akron would go on to win an overtime thriller in Athens.
Our area has most definitely produced its share of standout athletes over the years, but there are a select few that raise the bar and transcend the expectations for their level of play.
A 2012 Waverly High School graduate, Kretzer was one of those “larger than life” athletes during his career as a Tiger. Kretzer’s journey began just like many other young people’s begin: with a ball and a dream, “I look back at old pictures of when I was a baby not even able to walk yet and my parents would always put a basketball, football, or baseball in my hands.”
Sports were a large part of his life from an early age and his parents gave him the opportunities to compete and learn early on, “My dad invested a lot of time helping me learn the basics of sports, and we spent a lot of time in the backyard. These are some of my favorite memories I share with him. I would say he put the ball in my hands first. I had a goal ever since I can remember to play either basketball, baseball, or football at the college level. I was so anxious to get to the level where the games actually mattered and it was a real competition.”
Jake makes it clear that he loved all sports as a child growing up in the Chillicothe area, but his love for basketball began to emerge as the frontrunner as a middle-schooler, “I started really beginning to love the game of basketball more so than football and baseball in eighth grade. I played AAU basketball with local talent in the area, and this was when I think I began to understand I had some abilities. I grew about nine inches from seventh grade through ninth grade and slowly my focus landed on basketball. I love so many things about the game of basketball. The smell of a gym or arena — you can smell the fresh popcorn and hear the balls bouncing. It’s the little things — the ability to communicate to all your teammates on the court. I love how you have the ability to control the tempo of the game depending on your opponent. I love the opportunity to do the gritty things that can set you apart from other players like diving for loose balls and taking the charge. I just love to compete and the feeling of stepping onto the court with everyone looking down on you and the pressure situations. Every game, even still today when I play, I still get the same butterflies I had when I first started playing. It’s that anxiousness that excited me to try and perform at the highest level and play the game I fell in love with.”
As Jake’s love for the game of basketball grew, so did his talent. As a young student at Paint Valley, he began to compete with older kids from the third grade level on up. He never anticipated moving from there even when his friends from other schools would joke about teaming up together. Jake was happy where he was, “We’d joke about moving to their school but let’s face it, my family and I bled Paint Valley Bearcat Black and Gold. All I ever wanted to do was run out onto the field on a Friday Night in a Paint Valley uniform and run through the paper with the band playing. That was my dream growing up. But God had other plans that led me down a different path.”
Those plans were revealed during the summer of 2008, when at just 14 years old, Jake decided that it was time for a change and credits his friendship with AAU teammate Devin Kelly with ultimately landing him at Waverly. “I grew closer with (Devin) and his family over that spring and into summer. Some things occurred that summer that caused me to decide to transfer schools. My choice was obviously Waverly. I believe everything happens for a reason and God had laid out a plan for me.”
Jake’s first experience at Waverly wasn’t on the hardwood, but instead on the football field, where he was convinced to join the Tigers as a wide receiver that fall. “When I decided to transfer to Waverly, I had planned only to play basketball but was talked into going out for the football team that fall. I had just over a month to learn a new position as a wide receiver and a whole playbook.”
As the season rolled around, Jake remained focused on proving himself as a football player, and what better time to get his first experience as a Waverly Tiger than in one of the biggest rivalries around?, “I never imagined that I’d be starting come August 22nd in the cross-town rivalry against Piketon. I remember getting off the bus and they had to clear out space for us to walk to our locker room. I was no stranger to that field as I had played there many times as a Bearcat. That game was like the introduction of what my career would become as a Waverly Tiger.”
Kretzer would go on to have an exciting football career as a Tiger over the next few years until he was forced to make a tough decision his junior year, “I had to make an extremely difficult decision the fall of my junior year when I decided not to play football. I remember going home and crying after the first game when they lost to Piketon my junior year. I felt like I had let so many people down, especially my best friends that were on the team, but fortunately it turned out to be the right decision.”
That decision, albeit a difficult one, would allow him to pour all of his focus and effort into the game of basketball, which would not only prove to be rewarding for him but for the community as well. Through the success on the basketball court of Jake and his teammates, Kretzer says there was a special bond created for all who were involved, “Waverly welcomed me like I had been there my entire life. The kids at school welcomed me with open arms. I can’t say enough about the guys I had the opportunity to play with. The laughs we shared, the wins and losses, the hard work we put in, those guys will forever be close to my heart. I was blessed that I was able to accomplish a lot of things in my four year career at Waverly.”
Those accomplishments on the basketball court would include three consecutive sectional championships in his first three seasons, a district title his senior year, and an OHSBCA District II Player of the Year Award for Jake, who also poured in over 1,600 points and grabbed over 700 rebounds in his four years. He was also voted conference player of the year his senior year in 2012.
Despite all the success on the hardwood, Jake’s fondest memories of high school are those created by his friends, teammates, and fans. “Waverly has one of the best, if not the best high school sport communities in the state. When you are the only school in that small town, everybody comes to the games. You’re sort of a celebrity. I hope the kids that are currently competing don’t take that support for granted because they will not only support you in high school but they will continue to support you and encourage you in life in college and in whatever career you pursue.”
Jake will go down as one of, if not the greatest basketball player in Waverly’s history, but he hopes that’s not the only thing people remember about him, “My parents always told me, ‘Championships and records come and go but your character lives on forever’. I hope people remember my leadership, my work ethic, my competitiveness, my positive attitude, my kindness towards others. I tried to take on every game and everyday as if it were my last. Coach Robertson preached to us that you can only control two things in this life and that’s your attitude and your effort. I’ve made that my life motto. If you live with a positive attitude and give 100 percent effort in everything you do, I firmly believe you’ll be happier and find more success.”
Find more success he did, as during the summer of his junior year of high school while playing for his AAU team All Ohio Red, college basketball programs began to show interest in bringing Jake to their school. Eventually, he would choose the University of Akron to continue his playing career, and Jake explained that they pulled out all the necessary stops to reel him in, “The recruiting process is very interesting. Now that I’ve had the opportunity to see it from the player side and coaching side, it’s a lot like sales. The coach is following up with you and checking in on you to build a relationship in hopes that at some point you’ll commit to their university. Well Akron sold me. They were a championship contender every year, they were close to home but far enough away to where I could have my own life up there, and they had the Nike Lebron Gear deal which every kid can’t pass up.”
That last part was followed by a laugh, but seriously what kid at that age and at that time would be able to pass up all that gear from “The King” himself? Not to mention the coaching experience of Keith Dambrot, whom Jake was able to build some camaraderie with during his time as a Zip, “My time at Akron was nothing short of amazing. I got to see the world playing in Hawaii, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Charleston. I had the opportunity to win two championship rings. I won accolades and above all received a college degree for free. I fell into this sixth man role at Akron. I was like coach Dambrot’s security blanket. I was even-keeled and consistent. He knew what he was going to get out of me every day, which was a great attitude and 100 percent effort.”
Kretzer thrived during his time at Akron, but not without facing some adversity. Jake’s career may seem like one of strictly success and joy, but there were plenty of setbacks. From transferring schools and making big adjustments, to saying goodbye to a sport he loved, to the pressure of living up to the expectations set before him, Kretzer was no stranger to facing difficult challenges. His first fall preseason in college was no different, “A lot of the adversity I faced throughout my life was held internally. I never really let people outside my circle know what I was going through on the inside. It was internal fears that I had of failure and letting people down. Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’. This verse has been a way of life for me, it’s what I lean on in difficult times. My dad wrote it on the inside of my baseball glove when I was 5 years old and all through little league I’d open my glove and see that verse knowing God was with me. I remember calling my parents after my first week (at Akron) and told them if they didn’t come see me then I was coming home. I think a lot of kids go through this when they go off to college especially those who decide to further their athletic careers. Your mind and body go through so much, it’s really hard to put into words. Coming from a small town it becomes a habit of seeing the same people, relying on the same people, being with your friends. When you go away to school you basically start from scratch. You go from being the big fish in a small pond to a little fish in a huge pond. It’s a very difficult transition physically but also mentally and emotionally. My goal all along was to get a Division I scholarship to play basketball and I accomplished that. But receiving that is one thing, maintaining and renewing that every year is another story. I took it day by day my first month and crossed it off the calendar as another successful day. After I made it through the first month, I knew I had made it.”
After making it through preseason workouts, Jake was ready for whatever came his way, and it’s a good thing, because there were more hurdles to jump, “Throughout my career at Akron I went through a lot of adversity. I probably missed close to a dozen games due to injury. I had so many concussions at one point we thought I may never be able to play again. I had heart surgery following my senior year. I literally gave up my body every day to help our team. I was never a vocal leader. I tried to lead by example. I thought that if I made winning plays on and off the court hopefully it would lead to success and those around me would follow. I hope I impacted some of the guys I had the opportunity to play with.” Despite the adversity he faced, his mentality helped Jake put together a successful four year career at the University of Akron. He finished his college career with nearly 900 points and close to 500 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the field and appearing in 129 games.
After his college career ended, Kretzer followed coach Dambrot to Duquesne University, where he joined his coaching staff for a couple of seasons and came away with a new outlook, “I was fortunate to be a part of the first two years of the Dambrot era at Duquesne. I thought that my passion for the game of basketball would push me to be a great coach. Unfortunately, I came to see that the college basketball coaching scene was not for me, and I’ve moved on to my next chapter.”
That next chapter has led Jake to the business world, where he is currently enjoying a new outlook on life, “I’m currently in a sales role with Stryker Orthopaedics and couldn’t be happier. I have the opportunity to be in the operating room every day, and I get to see some amazing things.”
Looking back on all his experiences, Jake is grateful for the places the game of basketball has taken him, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from and the people who helped him grow, “My passion for the game and to reach success at Akron and beyond was all inspired by being from southern Ohio. You don’t see a lot of kids go on to college from our area and find success. So I was driven by that. I wanted to represent where I came from and represent the people that helped me get to that point in my career.”
Perhaps the most powerful aspect of Jake’s story is not the accolades or the awards or even the experiences; while all impressive, the greatest aspect is likely the influence of his story, which he hopes young people growing up in the same shoes he once did can find inspiration in, “My message to the aspiring athletes in southern Ohio is just to dream big and know that along the way you’re going to be faced with a lot of obstacles but that’s just part of the journey. You’re strong enough to get through any situation.. just stay the course and don’t take moments for granted. Because someday you won’t get to be on that bus ride with your teammates, you won’t get to go spend hours and hours in the gym working on your craft, it all comes to an end at some point. I hope that at the end you can be happy and know in your mind that you gave it all you had.”
Kretzer has proven that with a dream, and in his case a ball, and of course some hard work and perseverance, you can accomplish great things no matter where you’re from. Nowadays Jake has a new dream to chase, and he has brought the same mentality that he carried with him inside Waverly Downtown Gymnasium, The Convocation Center and James A. Rhodes Arena, and beyond.
When asked about his future Jake would lead you to believe that the best is yet to come, and he put his trust in the same attitude that got him here and the provision of God, “I don’t know what the future holds for me but I know one thing, I’ll continue to take it day by day with the same positivity and effort I always have. God has a plan for my life and I’m just trying to follow him. Jeremiah 29:11 says ‘For I know the plans I have for you declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ With that in mind, I think I have a bright future ahead of me and hopefully many more things to celebrate!”
