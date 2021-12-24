Who gets up at 4:00 a.m. to go outside when it is 30 degrees? My daughter and I do when a celestial event that will happen once in our lifetime is taking place.
On the morning of November 19, 2021, the longest lunar eclipse of the century coincided with November’s full moon. This international event lasted nearly three and a half hours. This was the longest lunar eclipse in almost 600 years.
It was partial. The Earth’s shadow covered 97% of the moon. Clear skies in Pike County allowed night viewers to see it. Our rising time was during peak illumination. Binoculars gave us sharper views of our nocturnal nightlight. The moon had a reddish hue. It was not a true Blood Moon though. Those only occur during a total lunar eclipse.
Oxford Languages defines a lunar eclipse as an eclipse in which the moon appears darkened as it passes into the earth’s shadow. A lunar eclipse occurs on average twice a year. They only occur when the moon is full.
This nighttime phenomenon is safe to see with the naked eye. The moon, earth, and sun are in a line. The middle position belongs to the earth at this time. The sun shines on the earth creating a shadow. The earth’s shadow projects onto the moon. Since it was in November, we can call this full moon a Beaver Moon.
Each month of our calendar year has one full moon. Each full moon has a name. These names date back to early American, Colonial American, and European folklore. From January’s Wolf Moon to December’s Cold Moon, the names connect with the natural world. Traditionally these names cover the entire month and all phases of the moon. Today, they simply refer to the full moon itself. Beavers start taking shelter in their lodges in November. They have a great deal of food stored for the winter. During the fur trading days in North America, trappers sought beavers’ thick pelts at this time.
