Back to the farm Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago

Note: This poem was written in the fall of 2000.

I would like to crawl back to days on the farm,
When five o'clock came early on the old alarm.
I was down to breakfast and out to the barn,
Twelve old cows were waiting to turn on their charm.
Cows done milked and out to the crib,
To feed the old sow and her ten little pigs.
Then it was out to the hen house to gather eggs.
Watch out for the white gander who likes to pinch legs.

Then back to the barn to harness Ned and Ed,
and hook them up to the big fodder sled.
Fodder done fed, then its out to the field,
To start planting to get a good yield.
Here it is, dinner time again, and I am starved to death.
Ned and Ed know it too cause they both have quit and won't turn right or left.
Then back to the field and hook to the drag,
I made ten long rounds and the horses are starting to lag.
Evening is here, chore time again. Time to milk the cows and the old sow's out of her pen.
Supper is over and bedtime is near,
Time to kneel by the bedside and pray and thank the Lord for another good day.
I would like to go back to the farm once again,
To relive the days of when I was ten.
