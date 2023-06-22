Used to be every Saturday night you could hear foxhounds running in the hills and bottoms along Sunfish Creek.

There were several foxhunters who had foxhounds in those days, and it was a thrill to hear all kinds of dog voices. Bawl mouth, turkey mouth ... these turkey mouth hounds actually sounded like a turkey gobbler when the trail got hot. The hotter the smell the red fox put out, the better the hounds could smell the fox.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments