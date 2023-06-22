This picture was taken of Beatrice-McNeal Drummond and the foxhound Lazy Jim Day. According to Weinrich, Bea is the famous poet and writer and submits poems for Pike's Past. Written on the back of the photo is the following, "I guess I was in high school when this was taken. That's the second 'Lazy Jim Day' by me, and 'Skyland Scotty' was lying down. He lost a hind leg getting caught in a fence, but it didn't stop him from hunting. This was my Dad's prize, 'Lazy Jim' that Andrew Samson stole. Scotty was named after a country singer too - 'Lula Belle & Scotty'."
Used to be every Saturday night you could hear foxhounds running in the hills and bottoms along Sunfish Creek.
There were several foxhunters who had foxhounds in those days, and it was a thrill to hear all kinds of dog voices. Bawl mouth, turkey mouth ... these turkey mouth hounds actually sounded like a turkey gobbler when the trail got hot. The hotter the smell the red fox put out, the better the hounds could smell the fox.
