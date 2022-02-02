The rituals of hunting and fishing have endured long past their necessity as a means of survival. And, even more enduring are the stories, exaggerations and outright lies about hunting and fishing episodes.
These stories, these experiences, usually retold in the dead of winter around the friendly warmth of a fireplace or in the neon light at the bar are the source of timeless and lasting camaraderie.
Some stories are so blatantly phony that they are told only because those listening know them to be phony and therefore can appreciate their cleverness.
Or as an excuse to spring for another round.
Like basic outdoors techniques, these stories haven’t changed much over the years. The hunters’ stories usually center on that one incredible super accurate shot. Shots like the one where a quail hunter shot at a group of a dozen quail sitting on a limb of a tree.
At least 200 yards away. With his last bullet. The shot traveled down the length of the limb, splitting it open just long enough for the birds’ feet to get caught when the limb snapped back closed. The lucky fellow then simply sawed the limb off and trudged back home with his trophy catch slung over the shoulder.
The one thing most hunting yarns have in common is they emphasis the number of game taken. One or two rabbits, grouse or squirrels become four or five during the retelling of the retelling.
Fishermen on the other hand always tell of the one that got away.
It is always something like the trout the size of a shark! Or the bass that, "Leaped out of the water ten feet and musta weighed more than that huge four foot carp that got away last week!"
Sometimes the lake fishermen will get into the numbers game also. Like, "Back when I was a boy, we’d bring home three washtubs full of yellow perch. Or the boat was so full of those white bass we were taking on water!"
Why would the fisherman be okay with telling tales of loss, even bragging about the scope of that loss, while a hunter must exaggerate tales of success? Maybe it's because a fisherman cannot be blamed for hooking into a monster fish that was simply too much for the line he had strung.
Or that the rod or net was inadequate for the task at hand. On the other hand, the hunter has no such out.
If there is a missed shot, it's not the gun, it's the shooter's ability. Or lack thereof. So the hunting tales then must support the hunter's assertion that no body, not Davy Crockett, not Buffalo Bill, nobody but himself coulda made that shot!
Thank goodness for this.
Jerry can be reached at jerry@jerryison.com for any comments or personal stories about the outdoors.
