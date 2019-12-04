They were in their early 40's when Debbie was referred to Hospice with terminal breast cancer. She was an office worker and her husband, Gary, a factory worker. Gary was standing outside smoking a cigarette when I drove up the steep winding dirt road to their Jackson County home. It was my first visit, and as usual, I was a little anxious. I’ve frequently compared my initial social work assessment visit to the first play from the line of scrimmage in a football game. The first hit is going to tell you what the rest of the game is likely to be like. I wondered, "Will they be open? Will we click or will the conversation be strained and awkward? Will I know what to say?"
I introduced myself to Gary and he extended his hand and informed me that they didn’t expect Debbie to live through the day. The house was full of people and Gary needed some space and fresh air; so we talked outside for over an hour while sitting on the hood of Gary’s old pickup truck. Gary told me about finding a letter in Debbie’s dresser drawer about two weeks earlier. He explained, "She wrote it thinking that I would find and read it after she died." Gary reported that Debbie had written down her feelings, thoughts, hopes, and even some advice to Gary about managing their finances.
Gary reflected, "As soon as I found the letter I took it to her and we talked about everything." Gary exhorted, "Tell them to talk about it. Someone should write a book about it. If I had it to do over again, I would have talked about it more. I would have taken care of everything. It’s a worry off your mind. Believe me, I tell people that if they don’t talk about things they’ll be looking back and wishing they had. All you want to do is what the person wants, but if you don’t talk about it you’ll never know if you’ve done what they wanted or not. We had one real good week after I found the letter when Debbie’s mind was clear, that we talked about things. That one week when we were talking was worth more than six months when we weren’t."
I’ve heard so many family members and friends of hospice patients say to loved ones who were dying, "Don’t talk like that. You’re going to get better. Nobody knows for sure. I might die before you do…" We frequently try to protect the ones we love by consoling them or by avoiding painful discussions; but protection and avoidance can feel a lot like loneliness and isolation, leaving us "together all alone" ("Together All Alone", song by Bob Bennett, YouTube).
I just received a telephone call from another hospice patient’s 36-year-old daughter about an hour before I sat down to complete this story. Jerry’s daughter informed me, "After I talked with you yesterday I broke the ice with dad. We talked about everything. I feel so much better."
The importance of "talking about it" doesn’t just pertain to issues of death and dying; it pertains to anything we are avoiding that we know is separating us from those who are important to us. Paul Tournier, Swiss physician, wrote, "There are some emotions left unexpressed that block the flow of life." (The Listening Ear) So, what do you say? Let’s be like Jerry’s daughter and be willing to "break the ice".
I believe Gary’s advice is worth repeating, "Believe me, I tell people that if they don’t talk about things they’ll be looking back and wishing they had."
"Therefore, laying aside falsehood, speak truth each one of you with his neighbor, for we are members of one another … Let no unwholesome word proceed from your mouth, but only such a word as is good for edification according to the need of the moment, so that it will give grace to those who hear." (Ephesians 4:25-30, NASB)
I usually don’t solicit feedback on this column, but I would love to hear from you if you have taken Gary’s advice and broken the ice and restored your relationship with someone you have been estranged from.
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com . You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course," at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
