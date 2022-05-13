After one of the worst starts in baseball history, the Reds have now managed to win back-to-back series against the Pirates and first place Brewers. The Reds bats finally decided to come out and they finally appeared to be having fun on the field again.
As of May 12, the Cincinnati Reds are currently 7-24 and 12.5 games back of Milwaukee. With the Reds heading to Pittsburgh for a four-game series, a third series win in a row would bring some more people to fill the seats at Great American Ball Park when the Reds return from their nine games on the road.
14 Run Game
To finish off the series win against the Brewers, the Reds managed to have 14 hits and scored 14 runs. While Adrian Houser typically pitches well against the Reds and currently holds a 3.86 ERA, the Reds were “all over” the baseball from the first inning. A three-hit game from Friedl, a three-hit game from Pham, a three-hit game from Stephenson, a Moran homer, and a Naquin triple all occurred in the May 11 matchup.
Colin Moran has continued his hot hitting and has four home runs over the last week. In the last seven days, Moran has 13 RBI and is batting .259. Playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be interesting to watch again, as he will be getting plenty of opportunities with Votto remaining out for the road trip.
6/10…
Even with the terrific start to the season, the Reds seem to be figuring things out and we hope to see many important players return to the lineup in the upcoming future. The Cincinnati optimism that remains in my body can’t help but to see if there is a possibility to remain competitive in the division should we get on a hot streak like the Cardinals did to end last year’s campaign.
If the Reds can manage to go 6-4 in each future set of 10 games, they would end the season with around 75 wins (Assuming my Adams County math is correct). While this record would not get us into the playoffs by any means, I certainly think it is doable if good health presents itself. This Reds team is better than both the Pirates and the Cubs, but when you are missing the amount of starters that we are, what can you expect?
750:1
Caesar Sportsbook currently has the odds of the Reds winning the NL Central at 750:1. A recent bet came in on May 10th with $1,000 on the Reds to win the division. This bet would bring in a whopping $750,000 should a miracle happen. While my career is not in finance and I work in Human Resources, my financial instincts tell me that $1,000 is “long gone,” but that will be quite the payout should Cincinnati shock the baseball world. The Reds are currently on pace to finish 37-125.
Batting Statistics:
Kyle Farmer: .196 Tommy Pham: .245 Tyler Naquin: .230 Brandon Drury: .267 Mike Moustakas: .254 Colin Moran: .215 Tyler Stephenson: .322 TJ Friedl: .220
Pitching Statistics:
Tyler Mahle: 6.46 ERA Hunter Greene: 7.62 ERA Vladimir Gutierrez: 8.65 ERA Connor Overton: 2.53 ERA Luis Castillo: 5.79 ERA Nick Lodolo: 5.52 ERA
