Way back many years ago when I was a boy, my family consisted of dad, mother, my three sisters and myself. Dad sharecropped 247 acres of bottom ground, which started back in horse days long before tractors came into the picture. Dad also kept a sizable dairy herd to supplement the income.
Every summer we would raise a big garden and mother would can vegetables to help put the family through the winter.
On the bigger farms, three or four men worked and lived on the farm. One fellow in particular was a fine person and worked for my dad for many years. In fact, I was a small boy when Virgil Wright started working for dad. In those days, if a single fellow worked on the farm, most of the time he ate his dinner with the family he worked for. Virgil told me years later when he and dad came in for dinner, my sister and I were getting up from our morning nap. Dad and Virgil got the privilege of putting on my shoes and my sister’s also.
I remember one year dad got hurt and was laid up for a long time. Virgil had to take care of the milking, plowing corn, baling hay, taking dad to the doctor and whatever had to be done. Virgil had two boys my age, so his two boys plus myself helped bale the hay.
Another accident that happened was with a neighbor who worked in the log woods. In those days, there were no bull dozers, and if there were there were not many. Most timber cutters used horses, mules, and ox.
A mule was dragging a log into the log yard. The log grabs popped out of the log and it rolled down the hill. The neighbor who was bringing another mule back to the woods saw the log rolling down the hill but couldn’t get out of the way quickly enough. So his leg was broken in several places. The doctor said it would be a long time before our neighbor would work again. And it was.
I have always liked hound dogs and have had several in my time. Foxhounds, coon dogs, beagles, and I always enjoyed hunting.
I remember my first foxhound. It was a female and she was due to have pups around the first of October. My uncle, the late James Scott, was a fox hunter through and through. All the Scotts were fox hunters, even back to great great grandpa.
That year Christmastime rolled around like it usually does. I decided to trap and coon hunt. We had a cur dog that would tree possums and coons, so that winter I sold enough fur to share with my sisters so we could buy presents for each other plus for mother and dad and also for our grandmother.
The fellow who had his leg broken wasn’t faring too well. He hadn’t been able to go back to work and his leg was worse off than the doctor imagined. In fact, the following year, the leg had to be amputated.
But now Christmas had arrived, and since this fellow had no income whatsoever, the neighbors all got together and helped this needy family. The family consisted of dad, mother, one son, one daughter, and a new one on the way.
Food, clothing, and gifts were gathered plus toys for this grateful family.
October had come and gone, and Sadie the foxhound had presented me with a litter of 10 puppies. They would soon be ready to wean, and this gang of puppies were eating on their own.
The boy lived down the road from us, and he visited just about every evening when time for chores had arrived. I was old enough to help milk in the evenings after school. This young boy loved to be around animals, especially my foxhound puppies. There were two puppies that were smaller than the rest, and these were the ones this small boy had catered to. In other words, they were his favorites. The boy named these puppies Bonnie and Clyde.
One evening, a week or so before Christmas, this small boy’s mother came to the barn and told me she wanted to talk to me. So I said, “Here I am.”
This is the story this little boy’s mother told me. “My son says he is too big for toys.” The boy was 11 years old, and a lot of changes had to be made since his dad was hurt in the log woods. So the mother said all this little boy talked about was these two small foxhound pups. I told this woman that I would be very glad to let her little boy have these two puppies. That was the little boy’s wish for Christmas.
Years later, I was milking one evening and this pickup pulled down to the barn. It was a couple of days before Christmas, and I had never seen this fellow before. At least I didn’t think so. This fellow was over six feet tall and said to me, “Hello, Willie. It has been several years since I have been in this neck of the woods. I remember a fellow gave an 11-year-old boy a pair of foxhound pups for Christmas.”
This fellow still had the puppies I gave him for Christmas all those years ago.
“All the neighbors helped us when dad got hurt in the log woods, and later on down the road, dad got an artificial leg and went to work in a grocery store and retired years later. He and mother are enjoying their grandchildren,” he said. “By the way, here is a pair of puppies out of the female that you gave me years ago. I didn’t want this blood line to run out, so I bred this female to the best dog I could find. Like you always said, it is better to give than to receive.”
I can’t for the life of me remember that boy’s name. I kept this pair of pups until they got old and passed away.
I would like to say, in closing this true story, whenever you see a box that asks for donations for Toys for Tots again, it is better to give than to receive. A lot of poor kids never got a gift for Christmas, and a lot of them still don’t. I hope this year, things will be better.
So, Merry Christmas to all of you!
