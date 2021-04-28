This looked like a soon opening of jobs for 50 men with the Scioto Valley Railroad.

The Scioto Valley Railroad was organized in February 1875, and lost no time building and reaching Chillicothe from Columbus in July 1876 and Portsmouth by January 1878. It was a standard gauge. We now know it as the N & W.

I have always heard the building of this railroad was held up for several years as those who had financial interest in the Ohio and Erie Canal did their best to try and stop it from being built.

Other news items from that time: 

• September 7, 1872 — Jackson Township voted $25,000 for the Scioto Valley railroad - 113 in favor to 11 against.

• First excursion train through Piketon and Waverly took place 29 December 1877 and regular trains in January 1878.

