This Series Belongs to the…Reds?
I was beginning to think the Reds were not going to win a series at all this year. After beginning the season with a record of 3-22, the Reds managed to take 2 out of 3 games against the Pittsburgh Pirates to improve their record to 5-23. The Reds are currently 13.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and have a run differential of -79. As much as this article could remain negative due to the historically bad start, I plan to focus on the positive and what to look forward to as May baseball continues.
Mother’s Day Salami
Going into the Mother’s Day game, the Reds had a chance to finally get a series win. While the Pirates are not the most talented team, a series win against any team at this point would be a step in the right direction. The Reds managed to give up three runs on three hits with a very impressive outing from the bullpen. Tyler Mahle only gave up one hit, but had difficulty finding the strike zone and found himself in many batter friendly pitch counts. The player of the game that certainly was the reason that the Reds took home a much-needed victory was Colin Moran. Moran had two home runs with one being a nice gift for all Cincinnati Reds' mothers, a grand slam.
The Reds won 7-3 and the team seemed to feel a bit of relief that will hopefully transition to the series verse the Brewers. La Piedra After battling a nagging injury, Luis Castillo will finally make his debut on May 9. The Reds desperately need their ace in the rotation, but I expect Castillo to only throw a few innings. Castillo has a career 3.72 ERA and has been with the Reds since 2017. If Castillo remains healthy and shows 2019 and late 2020 abilities, I could see him being dealt to a contender come deadline time. Luis has a remarkable changeup and is only 29 years old with plenty of innings “left in the tank.”
Recovery
While the Reds have managed to have a historically bad start and many can point fingers at Krall, Castellini, and others in the front office, injuries have definitely played a huge part in this five-win team. The Reds are desperate for Joey Votto, Jose Barrero, Mike Minor, Nick Lodolo, Max Schrock, Jonathan India, Tyle Naquin, Nick Senzel, Tejay Antone, and many other key pieces to return to the team. All of these players, with the exception of Tejay Antone, look to return to the team in the upcoming weeks.
I obviously don’t expect this team to be contending in this division at all, but I do expect this team to win a lot more than the currently projected 19 games. If the team establishes good health, I believe they can still win 55 games. This year is just a year to hopefully see the future stars of the Reds develop and improve their game.
All-Star
Each team is required to have an All-Star playing in the yearly All-Star Game. After nearly a month of baseball, the current All-Star I believe has to be either Tommy Pham or Brandon Drury. Pham is batting .222, with 4 homeruns, and 5 doubles. Drury is batting .276 with 5 homeruns, and 7 doubles. Drury has been a great addition to this team and his presence at the plate has been huge for this lineup. If the Reds can manage to pull out 2 wins against Milwaukee, I think many fans might just “buy back in” to this roster.
