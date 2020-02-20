This is part four of a series about Cora who enrolled in hospice services with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease when she was 80. Cora’s son, Bernard, recounted, “When I was young, mom sang soprano in a quartet at Garden City Church. The ladies had outfits alike and mom was really good.” Cora interjected, “But I sure couldn’t do it now.”
Bernard continued, “Mom always told me to follow my heart. There was a song that she used to sing at church that went, ‘Friend, how would you feel if your heart was made with a window on each side … How about your heart, is it right with God? That’s the thing that counts today…‘ " ("How About Your Heart" by James Blackwood, 1953).
Bernard added, “You know it made an impact on me if I can remember the words after all these years.”
Cora moved on from Garden City and attended a church in New Boston for 26 years. She explained, “I loved my church and I loved my pastor. Then one day when I was living in my apartment at Buckeye Towers, out of the blue it was like someone hit me on the head and God said, ‘He’s not your God; I’m your God’. I immediately realized that I had put my preacher on a pedestal, and I never looked at him the same again. I’ll never forget that.”
Cora’s statement reminds me of what Anna, the wife of another hospice patient, once shared with me, “I’ve learned to look at Ralph as a human being first and a husband second because we expect more from a husband than we do a human being.” The same can be said of pastors too, can’t it?
Tim Keller, senior pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan wrote, “The human heart is an idol factory … an idol is anything more important to you than God, anything that absorbs your heart and imagination more than God; anything you seek to give you what only God can give you … If anything becomes more fundamental than God to your happiness, meaning of life and identity, this is an idol … No person, not even the best one, can give you all you need … No human relationship can bear the burden of godhood … no human being, is qualified for that role. No one can live up to that … putting all the weight of your deepest hopes and longings on the person … will crush him or her with your … divine expectations … The inevitable result is bitter disillusionment.” ("Counterfeit Gods")
Scott Peck, the author of “The Road Less Traveled”, wrote regarding dependent people, “They passively look to others as the source of their own happiness and fulfillment … they are endlessly angry because they endlessly feel let down by others who can never in reality fulfill all their needs…”
Oswald Chambers wrote, “God is making us spell out our own souls … The only One who understands us is God … God will keep narrowing us until He gets us alone … When God get us alone by affliction, heartbreak … disappointment, sickness … when He gets us absolutely alone … then He begins to expound … We must build our faith not on the fading light, but on the light that never fails. When 'big' men go we are sad until we see that they are meant to go … The one thing that remains is looking in the face of God for ourselves … A Christian worker is one who perpetually looks in the face of God and then goes forth to talk to people … The secret of the worker's life is that he keeps in tune with God all the time.” ("My Utmost for His Highest")
When the Apostle Paul prayed three times to be healed, God said to him, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Corinthians 12:7-10) I’ve found in my life, that when it’s all said and done, His grace is the only thing that is sufficient.
“Whom have I in heaven but You? And there is none upon earth that I desire besides You. My flesh and my heart fail; but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever … it is good for me to draw near to God; I have put my trust in the Lord God…” (Psalm 73:25-28)
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com . You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.