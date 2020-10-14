Editor, News Watchman,
This past Wednesday I had the opportunity to discuss the upcoming Pike County Commissioners races with Victor L. Brushart, who is running for the term beginning January 3, 2021, and Chase Brown, who is running for the term beginning January 2, 2021. They were going door to door in my neighborhood talking to people and handing out their literature. I was impressed with both of these candidates and found them to be very intelligent and well qualified to fulfill the duties of Pike County Commissioners. Both are life-long residents of Pike County with excellent backgrounds.
Mr. Brown is well versed in government affairs, policy and finances. As an attorney, he has worked in Columbus and is familiar with state government offices and agencies. Mr. Brown's grandmother, Jane Martin, now retired, was a highly respected and longtime clerk-treasurer for the Eastern Local School District.
I was retiring as a Pike County Superintendent of Schools the same year that Victor Brushart was beginning his 30-year career with the Western Local School District as a teacher and coach following a similar profession as his father Gene. While interviewing Victor, I detected a young man with great energy and enthusiasm to begin his chosen career in education. Victor's uncle, Jim Brushart, also served eight years as Pike County Commissioner (1999-2007). One of his best accomplishments was working together with other commissioners to establish the Pike County Government Center in the Waverly Plaza. This 40,000-square-feet, one-floor building with four acres for additional building and much-needed space and parking was a great addition for Pike County. I also feel that Victor Brushart and Chase Brown will work well with the other Pike County Commissioner, Jerry Miller, and provide the leadership and cooperation needed for this board.
In closing, I want to encourage everyone who reads this letter to vote for Victor L. Brushart and Chase Brown for Pike County Commissioner — either by absentee or early voting between now and November 3, or at the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Sincerely,
Ken Thompson
Former Pike County Superintendent of Schools
Waverly, Ohio
