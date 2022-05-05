This information comes from “Jackson Township, Pike County, Ohio News Items & Tidbits”.
This book, published by the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society, contains 82 pages including index of newspaper articles that I collected back in the days when I had the website, Waverlyinfo.com, and put together and indexed by Janie Conklin. The book is available for $20 plus tax from the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society P.O. Box 224 Waverly, Ohio.
This page on Hay Hollow gives you an idea of yesterday's version of Facebook.
If you have comments or additional information, please email me at themry@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.