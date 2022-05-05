This information comes from “Jackson Township, Pike County, Ohio News Items & Tidbits”.

This book, published by the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society, contains 82 pages including index of newspaper articles that I collected back in the days when I had the website, Waverlyinfo.com, and put together and indexed by Janie Conklin. The book is available for $20 plus tax from the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society P.O. Box 224 Waverly, Ohio.

This page on Hay Hollow gives you an idea of yesterday's version of Facebook.

If you have comments or additional information, please email me at themry@hotmail.com.

