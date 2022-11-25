In just a little over a month, once the holiday season has come to a close, Ohio's new and old representatives will head to D.C. where a split Congress awaits them for the next two years. Many fear nothing will get done, however if you are paying attention to the current energy crisis you know that consumers can't wait that long.
Americans are bracing for winter when colder temperatures bring high heating bills and this year, prices are expected to jump 28 percent. In a state like Ohio, where have abundant stores of natural gas on the Utica Shale, this is unacceptable.
There is one clear path forward here and that's our own domestic energy stores. Utilizing our own resources will bring prices down and increase our national security. Energy solutions are needed and all Americans will be looking to Washington D.C. for serious, policy based decisions sooner rather than later. Our leaders must authorize critical infrastructure, approve applications for liquified natural gas projects and support workforce development and advancement in these fields.
It's clear to those living and working in Ohio that the natural gas and oil industry is committed to finding real answers to serve the nation abundant, clean, reliable energy. It's also clear to Ohioans that it's past time for our elected officials to stop playing politics and support this industry and the millions of people who are a part of it.
— David Manuta
Pike County GOP Chairman and owns and operates a chemical consulting company
