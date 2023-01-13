Hardin

I’m deviating from my typical hospice patient story this week to share a personal experience. I left the house around six-thirty that morning for my one-mile trek to work at Mercy Hospital. I rounded the corner and headed west on Grant Street for about three blocks and then turned north, cutting through GreenlawnCemetery. The morning sky to my right was painted with those beautiful pastel pinks and blues that herald the sunrise on a clear morning. It was breathtaking, so I stopped for a moment just to try to take it all in. The sun was glowing deep amber as it slowly peaked over the roofs of the houses on Baird Avenue, casting shifting shadows all around me as it rose. I wanted to stay longer but I had to get to work.

As I continued walking north a blinding light emerged at ground level on my left. If you didn’t know better, you would think that another sun was rising in the west. As I continued walking, my perspective changed, and I saw that a white marble tombstone had been reflecting the sun. Then I heard that unexpected and unmistakable “still small voice” (I Kings 19:12) “You are like that tombstone. You can only reflect my light by maintaining a right relationship to My Son.” God’s glory and grace has a way of catching us by surprise, doesn’t it?


