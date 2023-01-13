I’m deviating from my typical hospice patient story this week to share a personal experience. I left the house around six-thirty that morning for my one-mile trek to work at Mercy Hospital. I rounded the corner and headed west on Grant Street for about three blocks and then turned north, cutting through GreenlawnCemetery. The morning sky to my right was painted with those beautiful pastel pinks and blues that herald the sunrise on a clear morning. It was breathtaking, so I stopped for a moment just to try to take it all in. The sun was glowing deep amber as it slowly peaked over the roofs of the houses on Baird Avenue, casting shifting shadows all around me as it rose. I wanted to stay longer but I had to get to work.
As I continued walking north a blinding light emerged at ground level on my left. If you didn’t know better, you would think that another sun was rising in the west. As I continued walking, my perspective changed, and I saw that a white marble tombstone had been reflecting the sun. Then I heard that unexpected and unmistakable “still small voice” (I Kings 19:12) “You are like that tombstone. You can only reflect my light by maintaining a right relationship to My Son.” God’s glory and grace has a way of catching us by surprise, doesn’t it?
Since the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, mankind has been desperately striving to redeem itself. Tim Keller, in his book, “Counterfeit Gods” shared an excerpt from an interview by the pop star Madonna in which she describes her lifelong search for redemption: “I have an iron will, and all of my will has always been to conquer some horrible feeling of inadequacy…I push past one spell of it and discover myself as a special human being and then I get to another stage and think I’m mediocre and uninteresting…My drive in life is from this horrible fear of being mediocre. And that’s always pushing me, pushing me. Because even though I’ve become somebody, I still have to prove that I’m somebody. My struggle has never ended and it probably never will.”
Let me introduce you to another musician with a different perspective. Larry David Norman (April 8, 1947 – February 24, 2008) was an American Christian musician, singer, songwriter and one of the pioneers of Christian rock music. He penned the following lyrics back in 1972 which are still astonishingly relevant today:
I was born and raised an orphan in a land that once was free…
And when I was ten you murdered law with courtroom politics
And you learned to make a lie sound just like truth;
But I know you better now and I don’t fall for all your tricks
And you’ve lost the one advantage of my youth.
The politicians all make speeches while the news men all take note
And they exaggerate the issues as they shove them down our throats;
Is it really up to them whether this country sinks or floats?
Well I wonder who would lead us if none of us would vote
Well, my phone is tapped and my lips are chapped from whispering through the fence
You know every move I make, or is that just coincidence…
And your money says in God we trust
But it’s against the law to pray in school…
You say all men are equal; all men are brothers
Then why are the rich more equal than others?
Don’t ask me for the answer, I’ve only got one:
That a man leaves his darkness when he follows the Son
(The Great American Novel, by Larry Norman)
You see, redemption isn’t intellectual, occupational, social, financial or even behavioral. It’s attitudinal, relational and is realized by establishing and maintaining a right relationship to the Son.
“Shut out every other consideration and keep yourself before God for this one thing only – My Utmost for Your highest.” (Oswald Chambers, “My Utmost for His Highest”, January 1).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, “Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course” at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
