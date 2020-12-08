This is part three of a series about Jerry, my friend who “sticks closer than a brother.” This series was to be our last “Big Adventure”, but it’s transitioned into my tribute to my departed friend. Jerry went home to be with our Father on Monday, November the 9th. That evening I placed my hand on Jerry’s chest and told him, “I won’t see you in this world again but I’ll see you back home”.
Jerry repeatedly told me, “I’ve always had a fear of being normal”; and I repeatedly assured Jerry, “I don’t think you have anything to worry about.” Jerry was an old hippie with “a need for speed”. Steve McQueen and Paul Newman were Jerry’s favorite actors, because of their mutual love of fast cars, motorcycles and racing.
Jerry was a hitchhiker back in the late sixties and seventies and it was while hitchhiking that he met the two most important people in his life, his wife, Mel, and his Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus. One of my earliest memories with Jerry was hitchhiking from his childhood home in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Portsmouth. I’ll never forget walking down the entrance ramp to route 23, south of Sandusky, Ohio. A car pulled over before we even had a chance to stick out our thumbs. The guy rolled down the window and yelled, “Loren Hardin!” It was Dave Hamilton. Dave and I played football against one another in high school; Dave was a premier running back recruited by Marshall. Dave drove us all the way to the front door of our destination in Portsmouth. Years later I met Dave’s sister who informed me that Dave had passed and that, “He always talked about the time he picked you up hitchhiking,” accidental or providential?
Jerry always tried to win over children and he definitely won over all three of our daughters. When our oldest daughter, Mandy, was around three years old I told Jerry, “I don’t think she will come to you. She’s kind of shy”; but when Jerry stretched out his arms she went right to him. While he was holding Mandy in his arms she said, “Now I have two daddies”. Man was Jerry delighted and he never let me forget it. Jerry also won over my son-in-law, Shane, or perhaps it was the other way around. Jerry enjoyed going to Shane’s gigs and would frequently ask Shane if he could pray for the band before the performance.
A couple of Shane’s songs, even though not written about Jerry, could have been, “Don’t listen to other people go on telling you how to live your life and why, give yourself a try… I’m taking off the training wheels to find out how it really feels to lean into the curves that I’ve chose.” (Hippy Guy); “I’m living my life like an old passerby in a hotel. I can rub a couple nickels but there ain’t much in the middle but I don’t mind…I’d rather have a story than some coin in the bank. Get it while I’ve got it, hold it loose because I know, you can’t take it with you when you go…,” (“Can’t take it with you”, by Shane Runion on YouTube). Jerry and I frequently talked about how, “In the end, the only things you are really left with are your stories,” (From the movie “Australia”).
The above lyrics could have been written about Jerry, but the following lyrics were written about Jerry, “These boots have seen some highway and they carried me back home, they’ve seen me through the hardest miles I’ve known…These old boots have seen me high and strung out on the side of the road; they’ve seen a man with an old pickup truck say the prayer that saved my soul,” (“Boots” by Shane Runion on YouTube). Jerry recounted, “My friend Shultzie and I were hitchhiking down in Alabama when this man, Carl Vonsutter, pulled over and picked us up. When he pulled over to drop us off he shared the gospel with me and asked if he could pray for me. I accepted the Lord that day; but it wasn’t until I was hospitalized with hepatitis that I fell down on my knees and dedicated my life to Him.”
In conclusion, according to my son-in-law, Shane “We’re all hitchhikers”; “You wanna go to heaven, well it’s a long way, wish you could follow a map straight to the front gate. Some people try it but it’s no help, cuz the way the map is written son it ain’t quite drawn to scale…one mile’s a thousand, but nobody’s countin’…We’re all hitchhikers, we’re all just fighters, a half used pack of smokes without a lighter. We’re all a cold thumb in the air, hoping somehow somewhere a Man will help us get to where we need to go…” (“Hitchhikers”, by Shane Runion).
“Thomas said to Him, ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going, and how can we know the way?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life and no one comes to the Father but through Me,” (John 14:1-6).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes
