Editor, News Watchman,
With early voting now underway, I write in support of Chase Brown for Pike County Commissioner in this election. As this county's treasurer, I know firsthand what it takes to be an effective public official, and Chase has the right temperament and work ethic to be a great asset to this county.
His perspective as an attorney will be a valuable resource to us as we take on the many challenges we face as a community. He knows his way around a county office, having previously worked for the Franklin County Commissioners' Office. On day one, he will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to our local government — something I think our county needs.
Most importantly, Chase is one of us. Coming from a large family in Beaver, he knows Pike County. He knows we work hard when given the opportunity and always step up to the plate when called upon. We can expect the same out of him as our next commissioner. I hope you will join me in supporting Chase Brown for Commissioner in this election.
Sincerely,
Ed Davis, Pike County Treasurer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.