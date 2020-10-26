Editor, News Watchman,

With early voting now underway, I write in support of Chase Brown for Pike County Commissioner in this election. As this county's treasurer, I know firsthand what it takes to be an effective public official, and Chase has the right temperament and work ethic to be a great asset to this county.

His perspective as an attorney will be a valuable resource to us as we take on the many challenges we face as a community. He knows his way around a county office, having previously worked for the Franklin County Commissioners' Office. On day one, he will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to our local government — something I think our county needs. 

Most importantly, Chase is one of us. Coming from a large family in Beaver, he knows Pike County. He knows we work hard when given the opportunity and always step up to the plate when called upon. We can expect the same out of him as our next commissioner. I hope you will join me in supporting Chase Brown for Commissioner in this election. 

Sincerely,

Ed Davis, Pike County Treasurer

