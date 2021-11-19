The early spring of 1861 held the promise of a new life for 17-year-old Abigail Asham. Her parents had finally given in and agreed she could marry the love of her life, 21-year-old Garfield Ison.
The two had met and fallen in love while Abigail was visiting relatives in East Tennessee. The wedding was planned for the first week of October, just after the harvest. Then, in April, all was shattered. The Nation was at war with itself; several Southern states had seceded from the union and fighting had begun.
In East Tennessee, sentiments were to be found for both sides. While most wanted to remain in the Union, there were many who saw the Southern Cause as a just cause. Garfield was one of those who felt his duty lay with the Confederacy and rode off to join Brazelton’s 3rd Tennessee Calvary Battalion. Abigail’s parents were staunch Unionist and reversed their stance, absolutely forbidding Abigail to even write to Garfield much less marry him.
As the war progressed, several brazen raids were conducted into Southern Ohio by Confederate raiders under the notorious Captain Brazelton. Garfield was a member of Brazelton’s infiltrators. The raiders were able to make sporadic and night assaults that netted little. They were able to hit and run hiding in the many small valleys and deep forests in the area just north of the Ohio River.
During the time they were in the area, Garfield was able to get word to Abigail and they began meeting surreptitiously at the little church known as Cherokee Springs Church. The church was located about two miles up the French Broad River from Newport and just over the hill from Craft’s Cove where Abigail’s family lived.
It was Oct. 31, 1863, Halloween Night, when on her way to meet with Garfield, Abigail was stopped by a Union patrol traveling the road from Newport to Indian Bottoms. Abigail was quite nervous and even though the Union soldiers had orders not to harass locals, the young lieutenant was suspicious.
The patrol allowed her to continue, but the lieutenant decided to double back and see where she was really going so late at night. Abigail went directly to the church where Garfield was waiting. Before she could dismount from her horse the Union officer appeared right behind her in the road. At the same time, Garfield rode out of the trees bordering the little cemetery behind the church.
He did not see the soldier, but could see Abigail. The lieutenant, spotting Garfield, brought his rifle up to his shoulder and aimed. Abigail dug her heels into the horses side and rode toward Garfield screaming for him to turn and run. The sound of the rifle echoed off the church and down the valley. Abigail, struck through the chest, slumped over the horse’s neck as it charged into the cemetery. Garfield turned and fired at the lieutenant, but missed his mark.
He rode to Abigail’s side and just as he reached her, the Union soldier put a ball from his sidearm through Garfield’s heart. He fell against his loved one’s lifeless body and they both fell to the earth in deathly embrace. The lieutenant noticed Garfield had pulled his watch from his pocket and must have been checking the time when the encounter suddenly happened.
The light from the full moon shone on the watchface and it was exactly midnight. The old church is gone now and not much of the little cemetery remains. The road to the church is now little more than a weedy track, but if you dare to venture down that road on Halloween, just at midnight, you will hear the pounding of hoof beats racing from the road into the cemetery.
Then, barely audible, comes the anguished cry of a young girl’s faint voice, “Run Garfield, run!”
The sound fades as it is carried away on the icy cold breeze blowing across the crumbling tombstones.
Jerry can be reached at jerry@jerryison.com for any comments or personal stories about the outdoors.
