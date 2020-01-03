Who says intrigue translates to on-field success? Not the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals. Both of our local NFL teams have been in the national spotlight all season long, and not necessarily for the reasons you’d hope for as a fan.
For the Browns, it was an offseason of hope leading up to the 2019 campaign. The roster received a much needed facelift and the hiring of Freddie Kitchens brought forth a fresh outlook for Browns fans. Many experts picked them to make a long-awaited playoff run and anything short of this would seem to be an utter disappointment given their newly added star-power.
For the Bengals, much like the Browns, it was the hiring of a new head coach that created optimism. Zach Taylor took over after the exit of Marvin Lewis; a change many fans felt was long overdue. For Cincinnati however, the roster remained similar to recent years; with the return of star players such as Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, you could argue that the Bengals were under more pressure to finally make it work. The coaching situation was no longer an excuse and for the players it was time to perform and prove that this group could get over the hump and make a playoff run. As is often the case in the NFL, things changed quickly for Cincinnati early on due to injury. A.J. Green’s ankle injury that occurred prior to the season in training camp would prove to be the first of many setbacks for the Bengals that would make for a long season. Injuries nagged Cincinnati all season long, and coupled with a series of lackluster performances from backups, the Bengals found themselves in the cellar of the NFL.
There’s really no other way of putting it, so I’ll just say this: It was a disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns. The opportunities were there, but they just couldn’t get the job done. The season started off with 5 of 7 games against teams that would go on to make the 2020 playoffs and the Browns underperformed, only winning two of those games. After the 2-5 start, they were never able to recover and finished at a lackluster 6-10 mark for the season. Now Freddie Kitchens is out the door and the search is on for the next head coach. There are still some positives for Cleveland, and next season could still be the return to relevance that was hoped for this season.
We don’t know which direction owner Jimmy Haslam will choose to take his team in regards to its next head coach. There have been rumors about possible candidates, but it remains to be seen whether the team will go with a proven NFL veteran coach such as Mike McCarthy or Ron Rivera, or possibly look to find a spark from a proven leader from the college ranks such as Urban Meyer or Lincoln Riley. Either way the Browns are sure to be a part of the national conversation once again as we head into 2020.
For Cincinnati, it seems the only direction for their beloved Bengal franchise is up. If you take the temperature of the fanbase, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that they’re coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Why? Because of a 23-year-old, 6-foot, 4-inch 216 pound quarterback from Athens, Ohio, named Joe Burrow. Burrow is busy right now, trying to cap off his historic Heisman Trophy winning season by leading his LSU Tigers to a National Championship victory. Meanwhile, Cincinnati football fans are hoping he’s the one who will be leading their squad in the near future.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t believe Andy Dalton is the one to blame for all the Bengals struggles. There are many other areas that need patching up outside of the quarterback position, but the decision is clear to me, you have to take Joe Burrow with that #1 pick. He’s proven himself as a next-level talent at that position and there is something to be said for the excitement he will create for your fanbase moving forward, especially being an Ohio kid. Not to mention the poise and positive attitude he seems to have on and off the field. He carries himself with professionalism and he seems to be the capable leader you want to lead your team. Trust me, you want a quarterback who is cerebral as well as talented, and Joe fits the bill. Look, I get it, it’s easy to be pessimistic if you’re a fan of either of our Pro Football teams, but one thing is for sure, it’s an interesting time for both teams, and I’m excited to see what happens next. And hey, if you’re a fan of either of these teams, I know it’s cliche but..
*Don’t say it*
*Don’t say it*
This could finally be the year!"
