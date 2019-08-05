Since this is county fair time, I’ll use some news of the past this week concerning animals, thanks to the research in old newspapers done by the volunteers of the Pike County Genealogy and Historical Society.
The news reports here were in the Waverly News Aug. 9, 1900.
Note: The old jail mentioned here is still standing on Market Street, but probably the roof was destroyed and replaced after this fire. This sketch I drew many years ago is of the old stone jail in Piketon.
DESTRUCTIVE FIRE
VISITS THE VILLAGE OF PIKETON LAST THURSDAY AFTERNOON.
SIX LARGE BUILDINGS WERE DESTROYED AND A VALUABLE HORSE ALSO PERISHED.
THE LOSS WILL REACH $4,000.
The MOST disastrous fire that this town has ever experienced occurred here last Thursday about noon. Six buildings were destroyed among which was the old jail which had done service for many years before the country seat was moved and which the town had been using as a “cooler” since that time.
The fire started in Patterson’s stable, rented by Sparks and is supposed to have originated from matches of the hands of some small children who were playing near the building at the time.
Not until the building was completely enveloped with flames was it discovered and the alarm given, and in spite of the heroic work of citizens a valuable horse belonging to Liveryman Sparks perished in the flames.
A strong breeze aided the fury of the fire and in a short time several buildings which stood near were on fire and for a long time it looked as if the entire east end was certain to be destroyed, but faithful work on the part of the citizens had the fire under control by 2 o’clock.
Just as the fire was seemingly at its worst, a delegation from the Van Meter farm arrived with a large water tank full of water and a force pump which did much to quench the flames, and before the arrival of the Waverly Fire Department the danger of further destruction to property was passed. However the department did good work after its arrival. The loss is estimated at $4000.
August 9, 1900 Waverly News
IN THE WOODS FRED IMMEL WANDERED FOR ALMOST TWO DAYS.
THE HORSE RAN AWAY.
THROWING OUT ITS DRIVER, WHO WAS BADLY HURT.
ACCIDENT NEAR HIGBY’S
Fred Immel, who resides near Higby, was the victim of a serious accident last Saturday and received injuries that may yet cause his death.
On Saturday, Mr. Immel started to the woods with a one horse and wagon intending to haul ties. No one accompanied him and his failure to return at the proper time was the first intimation to his family that anything was wrong. A search failed to discover the cause of his absence and not until evening of the next day did his anxious friends learn of his accident. Owing to his condition the man was then unable to give a lucid account of what happened to him, but it is thought that while in the woods his horse ran away and that he was thrown from the wagon and badly hurt about the head. During the time from Saturday forenoon until Sunday evening he had wandered about in a dazed condition, and his death would probably have soon occurred from exposure and lack of medical attention.
Dr. Evans, of Richmonddale was called and his examination revealed the fact that Immel is suffering from a severe concussion of the brain. At the last report the injured man was resting some easier, but there is some doubt of his complete recovery.
August 9, 1900 Waverly News
