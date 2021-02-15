This week I'll continue my coverage of the 2021 Pike Heritage Museum's new calendar.
The May page shows the former Stiffler Department Store building last used as the Pike Government offices before the former K-Mart building was converted for that purpose.
The June photo is a good view of Dairy Queen when it first opened in 1953. Ada and Lon Chattin opened the ice cream store next to the Pontiac dealership (now Waverly Tire Shop). The Dairy Queen was damaged by fire and is now opened in a new remodeled structure.
July's photo shows the building that housed a barbershop in 1935 next door to the Stiffler store. I had my haircuts there when I first came home from the Navy in 1958. This is where I met Amel Hughes, who worked with the old fellow there who owned the shop. You may recognize the fellow in the wagon hooked to one white mare. Home Telephone's exchange was upstairs over Stifflers.
The August photo is of the old band stand in the former city park. Dad took us kids there on a Saturday night in the summers of 1952 and 1953. The Waverly merchants supplied popcorn and drinks and live entertainment. I think Vic Newton played a guitar and sang along with others. Now the new fire station takes this space on West Third Street near Market.
September's photo is of three different schools of the past. The top one is of the first Eastern school with the band. Then a smaller photo of students and teachers at the Jasper four-room, eight-grade school. This building is long gone. For a time, Hales Feed and Mill used it. The last one is of Western school of 12 grades, but it was removed when the new buildings were constructed just west of Latham.
October features the old county jail next to the courthouse that was built in the 1860s and removed a few years ago, at one time the oldest one in use in Ohio. I took a photo of the jail in 2009 before it was torn down and made into a parking lot. The November page featured the former Crouse House Restaurant, also known as Lawsons, Bonanza and others. This was one of our favorite places to eat. Now three different businesses use this place - a dentist office, pizza shop and a nutrition club. This is located on East Emmitt Avenue near the Waverly Heights subdivision. The last page, December, has a photo of school kids in a classroom at the old school at the corner of Clough and Walnut Streets.
