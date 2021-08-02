School starts soon so I thought I would use this old school photo. The Omega school building is still standing. It is now privately owned and located just off of Ohio 335 near Waverly. The Omega United Methodist Church is just across the road and still in use. A small graveyard is near the old school building.
You readers may see some of your relatives in this photo. The photo was featured in the Oct. 21, 1975 issue of the News Watchman.
The original text that ran with the photo follows:
Through Pike County’s Yesteryears ...
By ALICE SAUTTER
In 1920 Teacher Irene Dingledine and her pupils posed for this picture taken in front of Omega School (now the Omega Community Grange Building [in 1975]). The pupils were fifth through eighth graders.
Identified are: First row (L to R) Elizabeth Justice, Ruth Bauer, Clifford Stauffer, Ralph Rumfield, James Claytor, Selby Whaley; 2nd row — Bertha Brewer, Olive Bauer, Zelma Blazer, Parker Whaley, John Sheetz, Herman Clements, John Wolfe; 3rd row — Elizabeth Hatfield, Lucy Claytor, Webster Landrum, Ruth Stauffer, and Mrs. Dingledine — Courtesy of Mrs. Webster Landrum (Elizabeth Hatfield), Rt. 5, Chillicothe.
