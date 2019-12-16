This week I'll use a poem from Beatrice McNeal-Drummond of Chillicothe. She is a graduate of Waverly High School.

Her poem tells us just how she feels as a Christian and Jesus came to earth to help us all. 

"The Star Still Shines!"

By Beatrice Drummond

This year as Christmas comes again

It's to a different world, 

For violence has taken over it

As satan's darts to it, are hurled!

There is no safety, anymore

No matter where we go,

Upon the streets, or in our homes ... 

The newscasts tell us so. 

And GOD's no longer honored

And nothing's sacred, anymore, 

Our schools are being threatened

Which we've never seen before! 

We didn't see this happen

When GOD was WELCOME there,

But we need to "let our light shine, still"

And show others ... we still care!

But amid'st all these catastrophies ... 

In YOUR heart ... and in mine ... 

That "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem"

Forevermore, will shine!

Just as it did ... so long ago

It still brings hope, and joy

As it led the Shepherds, and Magi

To Mary's little boy! 

I think how awed the Shepherds felt

When the Angel came to them,

And told them of the baby's birth

In the town of Bethlehem.

They left their flocks, and hastened there 

And knelt in reverence to ...

The "Promised One," Who had come to earth

To save ... both me, and you!

He came ... tho' lowly was His birth

There in a cattle stall, 

For one day ... this "Babe of Bethlehem"

Would be a "Saviour" for us all.

And the notable Magi brought their gifts

Myrrh, frankinsence, and gold, 

All these events forever live

As "The Greatest Story Ever Told!"

So ... this Christmas ... let us feel again

The hope, this thought came bring ...

That "The Star Still Shines", within our hearts

Because of the "Birthday of a King!"

(AND A MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU AND MAY GOD GIVE YOU MANY) blessings in the new year! 

