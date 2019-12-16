This week I'll use a poem from Beatrice McNeal-Drummond of Chillicothe. She is a graduate of Waverly High School.
Her poem tells us just how she feels as a Christian and Jesus came to earth to help us all.
"The Star Still Shines!"
By Beatrice Drummond
This year as Christmas comes again
It's to a different world,
For violence has taken over it
As satan's darts to it, are hurled!
There is no safety, anymore
No matter where we go,
Upon the streets, or in our homes ...
The newscasts tell us so.
And GOD's no longer honored
And nothing's sacred, anymore,
Our schools are being threatened
Which we've never seen before!
We didn't see this happen
When GOD was WELCOME there,
But we need to "let our light shine, still"
And show others ... we still care!
But amid'st all these catastrophies ...
In YOUR heart ... and in mine ...
That "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem"
Forevermore, will shine!
Just as it did ... so long ago
It still brings hope, and joy
As it led the Shepherds, and Magi
To Mary's little boy!
I think how awed the Shepherds felt
When the Angel came to them,
And told them of the baby's birth
In the town of Bethlehem.
They left their flocks, and hastened there
And knelt in reverence to ...
The "Promised One," Who had come to earth
To save ... both me, and you!
He came ... tho' lowly was His birth
There in a cattle stall,
For one day ... this "Babe of Bethlehem"
Would be a "Saviour" for us all.
And the notable Magi brought their gifts
Myrrh, frankinsence, and gold,
All these events forever live
As "The Greatest Story Ever Told!"
So ... this Christmas ... let us feel again
The hope, this thought came bring ...
That "The Star Still Shines", within our hearts
Because of the "Birthday of a King!"
(AND A MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU AND MAY GOD GIVE YOU MANY) blessings in the new year!
