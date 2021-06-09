This article ran previously on March 13, 2013.
While reading the book “History of the Lower Scioto Valley.” I came across the topic “It’s Forests.” Here is an excerpt from that section. The book was published in 1884 and covers Jackson, Pike and Scioto counties.
No one passing for the first time (1883) through the various sections of the Scioto Valley, noting its carefully cultivated fields; its railways, villages, towns and cities; its coal, salt and iron establishments, can form any fair picture of the valley and its tributaries one century since.
All its bottom lands were then shaded by a very dense, high and heavy growth of green, healthy trees, composed of immense sycamore, poplar, white and black walnut, black and white ash, buckeye, beech, soft and rock maple, white, black, red and yellow oak, standing so dense when clothed with foliage as not to allow the sun’s rays to penetrate to the earth, turning bright noon-day into twilight.
What immense labor to consume these primeval forests. The hills were covered with a dense growth of oak, hickory and ash; here and there pine, poplar, maple, and some other few species of forest trees. Noe: When we moved to Pike County in 1949 on our farm (the Davis) off Tick Ridge Road were some large chestnut trees, killed by an infection in the 1920s. These were valued for their hardness and lasting qualities.
The ravines, slopes, and plains were covered with a mixture of the bottom and upland growth. These dense forests have given away to the march of civilization. Over a large portion of the valley, there is nothing left to teach the rising generation the majestic beauty of nature’s original clothing.
What is a cornstalk beside a venerable oak, or poplar, or ash, or sycamore? What are our steepled houses beside the beauty and glory of “God’s first temple”?
The photo is of a Pike County sawmill — location and date unknown. This is an old postcard that was in Dad’s collection.
These forests, so wantonly mutilated, and destroyed, have been the necessary servants of the citizens of the valley, by supplying them with fuel, bridge, fencing and building materials, and by satisfying various other wants. There has been, however, a great waste of timber; thousands of acres of choice timber were burned.
The “log rollings” of early times are sufficient testimony of the truth of the assertion. Could the choice timber have been sawed into lumber and have been protected, it would have been supplied the wants of many generations; but where then were their portable sawmills and the men to work them? Steam, itself, was yet slumbering — not invented.
This is dedicated to all of the local sawmills and their employees now. Timber business was probably the biggest employer for many years in Pike Co.
