For this week’s article, I am using one I wrote April 29, 1979.
This week’s sketch shows the covered bridge that crossed the Scioto River at the north end of Piketon from around 1881 to about 1915. I found the picture in the 1965 Pike Co. Sesqui-Centennial booklet and then researched to find the following information. I added the NW train headed south behind the bridge and the hobo frying his fish below the first pier.
From the book “History of Lower Scioto Valley” I found that an act granting the privilege of spanning the Scioto River by a bridge at or near the village of Piketon was passed at the session of the State Legislature in the winter of 1879-1880. The act gave the right to levy a tax, the bridge not to exceed in cost $12,000. The levy was made in 1880 and a contract was left the Dayton Bridge Co., who completed the work. It is a substantial structure with 3 spans and 4 large stone pillars for its support. The trestle was put up by a further tax upon the people, but the bridge is in every way satisfactory. Hon. Issac Austill was the first to drive across the bridge and as the approaches were not finished, his buggy was lifted upon the bridge and he drove safely across. He was born in Ross Co. in 1808 and had been a state legislator 4 years. At this time though he was living on his farm near the north end of the bridge, the former Arthur Chenowith farm, where the first court was held in Pike County. This would be the first farm on the right heading North from the bridge.
I don’t know the date this bridge was removed, but I believe it was around 1915 when a narrow steel one replaced it. Maybe some reader can help me.
The first method used in 1812 was the flatboat that Joseph Lewis built on the Monongahela River in Pa. to transport his family to this area. He sold the flat-boat (which he purposely built for the future use to John Guthrey for a ferry service). At first manpower was used to pole the boat across the stream and later horses and pulleys and ropes or cables most likely. This was more sure when the water was high or swift as sometimes the boats got away from the men.
This bridge was the 2nd over the Scioto River in Pike Co. as James Emmitt built the first one just east of Waverly in 1860. According to the 1913 newspaper accounts of the March floods, this Piketon bridge survived. An interesting sidelight to the ferry-boat purchase was what Col. Guthrey paid Lewis for it. Besides some money, he also received a sword, scabbard for it, belt, tomahawk and a butcher-knife and a horse. Lewis and his son, Ben, built flat boats for John Barnes at a boat yard on Sunfish for years. Does anyone have information on this? Later when the canal came to Waverly, he built canal boats in canal boat yard at Waverly, this being their occupation in Pennsylvania.
This article is dedicated to the Lewis and Guthrey families — descendants of these pioneers and to all that cross the Scioto River at the 2-bridges on US 23 now.
Going to more current times, later the two steel bridges were replaced by the present concrete spans.
A few years ago, descendants of Col. Guthrie came to Piketon for a ceremony to commemorate Col. Guthrie at his tombstone on the mound in Mound Cemetery south of Piketon.
We appreciate all the anniversary cards we received for our 60th. Thanks!
