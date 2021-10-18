The Appalachian Model Railroad Society's annual train show and sale, previously held at Greenbow Park Lodge, south of Greenup, Kentucky, has moved to a new location this year.
The 2021 show will be held at Mountain Health Arena, One Civic Center Place, in downtown Huntington, West Virginia, at 3rd Avenue and 8th Street East.
Dates and times are Friday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 28 from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m..
This show has model railroad layouts, sales of models and books, DVDs and photos. Also arts and crafts will be available to purchase. Restaurants are located nearby the arena.
Admission is only $6 per adult and $1 per child under the age of 12 years.
This show is sponsored by the Appalachia Model Railroad Society. The AMRS was started by model railroad enthusiasts from Huntington and Charleston in the 1950s and held meeting at both locations in members homes for many years.
For more information, please check their Facebook page or call (304) 417-2292 or (304) 360-9857.
