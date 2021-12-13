This week I'll relate a story told to me by a friend. No names or a date was given, but it is an interesting story about a dog.
This happened around a railroad depot such as the one that did set in Chillicothe, Ohio. A union depot is where at least two different railroads used it for passengers and mail pickup and set off.
A short haired-mixed breed dog decided to take up residence at this depot built for the B & O Railroad. The dog's owner was a railroader who lived nearby. The dog wouldn't stay at home and kept following him to work. His name was Spot, a common name for a dog.
One of Spot's helpful tricks was to pick up the bag of mail when it was thrown in the mail car and take it into the depot where the mail clerk then took it up to the post office.
All the railroaders loved Spot and even spoiled him. The vet took care of Spot at no charge.
One day the men at the depot asked the agent, "Where is Spot? We've not seen him for days." Two days later, the agent in Cincinnati called and said, "We have Spot here. He came here in a box car, but we knew he belonged in Chillicothe."
He said, "We'll send Spot back on the next train east." When the eastbound train arrived, many railroaders were there to greet him, and Spot was happy to be back.
Spot led a carefree life until one day he gave up his life. So the hat was passed and money collected for a gravestone. A neighbor built a coffin and somebody dug a grave near the depot, and with a solemn ceremony, Spot was buried. Someone built a picket fence around it, but eventually that disappeared.
So if anyone knows any more details about the story of Spot, please let me know at the News Watchman office at (740) 947-2149, Ext. 300433.
Until the 1960s mail was collected along the route and sorted in a railway postal car where clerks sorted it before being dropped off at major towns.
I worked temporarily delivering the mail in Waverly west of Emmitt Avenue in Dec. 1958. That was a cold month, never getting above 32 degrees all of the days I worked there. I was hired by E.H. Jackson, postmaster of Waverly, along with two other guys who had been discharged from the U.S. armed services. I was in the Navy, Al Frederick was in the Army, and there was another guy in the U.S. Air Force, but I don't remember his name.
This is dedicated to all who worked at a railroad depot. The photo included is the Chillicothe Union depot, which burned down years ago.
