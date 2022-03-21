Note: This article originally was published in October 2008.
While researching in the Waverly microfilm library at the Garnet Wilson Public Library recently, I came across the following item on the front page.
From the June 7, 1951, Republican Herald … GEORGE LOWERY DIES SUDDENLY, Heart Attack Fatal to D.T. & I. Agent and Waverly Coal Dealer.
George W. Lowery, 64, prominent Waverly businessman and agent at the D.T. & I. depot here, died suddenly of a heart attack, which he suffered at his home yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at about two o’clock.
Although not in good health for the past six months, Mr. Lowery had been at his coal yard all Wednesday morning, supervising the construction of new bins. Shortly after noon, he complained of not feeling too well and went to his home at the corner of Third and High Streets to take some medicine and rest. He had gone to the bathroom upstairs and collapsed. He was found by his wife, who went to the Lowery home after he failed to return to the coal yard.
Mr. Lowery would have rounded out 50 years of service for the Detroit, Toledo and Ironton Railway Co. had he lived until this coming November. Although he realized his condition was serious for some time, he had high hopes of achieving a half century employment with the railroad.
Several years ago, in company with Corbett C. Haynes, he purchased the Waverly Coal Co., later buying out Mr. Haynes interest. He modernized the yards and built up the business until today it was considered one of the best of its kind in this section of the state. He took great pride in his yards and his equipment.
Mr. Lowery was a member of the D.T. & I. Veterans’ Association, being the oldest man in the company’s employ, member of the Railroad Telegraphers’ Union. He belonged to the Waverly Masonic Order and was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union.
He is survived by his wife, Lenora; two daughters, Miss Jeanne Lowery, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio , and Mrs. Ruth Shoults, of Summit Station; and two sons, Paul Lowery, of Detroit, and Lamar Lowery, of Springfield, both employees of the railroad.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Boyer Funeral Home, are incomplete as we go to press.
Some added comments from my perspective. George Lowery was the son of James Lowery who helped construct the Springfield, Jackson and Pomeroy Railroad in 1878. This became the D.T. & I. Railroad in 1914. George Lowery was the agent at Summit Hill from about 1902 until the depot was closed in 1932. I heard he then became the Waverly agent. He and his wife each worked 12 hour shifts — seven days a week to keep the depot open.
His son, Lamar, became a locomotive engineer and son, Paul, an agent at Waverly, where he eventually retired. The daughter, Ruth, was a teacher and artist, and married Harley Shoults, a D.T. & I. maintenance of way employee. So all were with the D.T. & I. One of Paul’s sons retired from the D.T. & I. also.
My dad, Bill Henry, was employed by Paul Lowery at the coal yard on Ford Ave. in 1955 when I was sworn into the Naval Reserve by the C.O. who lived in Waverly. Dad signed approval for me to join since I had just turned 17 and was a senior at Waverly High then.
Both George and Paul were photographers and many of my railroad pictures of the D.T. & I. were from their efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.