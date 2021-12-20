This is a follow-up to last week’s story about Spot, the railroad dog of Chillicothe.
If I had heard this earlier, I could have asked two B & O Railroad men who now have passed on. Harry Proehl was a car inspector and repairman in Chillicothe and helped a lot at the Mead Railroad by repairing doors on boxcars and I considered him a good friend and helper. He lived in Waverly as did his son Jeff (recently deceased). I’m sure these two guys had seen or heard about the railroad dog being around the depot.
The last time I saw Jeff was in the Kozy Kitchen Cafe on South Market Street in Waverly (now the location of Beast & Bottle).
Pictured here is a dog on a comic postcard from many years ago. Mostly likely he was not liked as seen in the various items thrown at him in this scene.
Here are some facts from 1955 ...
Artificial Intelligence — Computer scientists Allen Newell, Herbert Simon, and J.C. Shaw write a program that performs automated reasoning.
Fabric Softener — a chemical miracle lightens the laundry load: just add this to the washer and fabrics come out soft and fluffy.
Fallout Shelter — fears of nuclear war with the Soviet Union have some Americans building a bunker in their yard.
Note: My dad helped build a few of these. A hole was dug, then a room was built, and food, bed and other provisions were installed to provide a living space.
Inventor George deMestral invents the novel fastener — VELCRO.
Ester Pauline Lederer takes over the Chicago Sun Times “Ask Ann Landers” column.
The new wireless remote comes on the scene to use with the TV. Dairy Queen opens its 2,600th store.
A hamburger at McDonalds costs 15 cents.
The first microwave oven is sold by Tappan for $1,300.
The movie, “Rebel Without A Cause” opens, starring Natalie Wood, James Dean and Sal Mineo. James Dean dies in a car wreck four weeks before the premiere of the movie at age 24.
Sir Hugh Beaver, managing director of Ireland’s Guinness Brewery, commissions a book of official facts and figures to help settle arguments — The Guinness Book of Records.
Note: Much of this information comes from the November 2021 edition of the magazine “Reminisce”, one of my favorites subscribed for me by my daughter Lori Maple.
If you readers want to read about and see photos of the 1930s to 1960s, this “Reminisce” magazine is for you.
